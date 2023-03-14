Finance by Andrea Fontana and Flavia Carletti The reassurances of the Fed and President Biden on the banks are not enough. In Milan, Bper and Unicredit lose 9%, fleeing banks towards government bonds. Holds Wall Street

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Il collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the tension on other American regional banking institutions that ended up in the crosshairs of speculation and sales triggered a sharp fall in European stock exchanges con Milan arrived to lose 4% and the FTSE MIB ai low for almost 2 months. The other European indices also closed sharply down, starting from IBEX 35of Madrid then moving on to CAC 40 of Paris, al DAX 40 of Frankfurt, at theAEX of Amsterdam et al FT-SE 100 from London.

In calo i Treasury yieldsand also of government bonds of the Eurozone, while the dollar is sharply down in light of more accommodative expectations on the Fed. «With the current turbulence in financial markets following the collapse of the Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank, expectations have risen that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive in its monetary policy – observes Richard Flax , Chief Investment Officer at Moneyfarm – In light of the potential strains on the banking system, the market is now pricing in a higher probability of a hike by just 25 basis points at its next meeting on March 22, from a near-certainty of 50 basis points before the collapse of the SVB. Market expectations for the peak in the Fed Funds rate have also declined significantly from a week ago.

In Milan, banks crushed by sales, Leonardo is doing well

Of the major Milan stocks, banks were still targeted by sales, with Banca Pop Er, bpm bank, Unicredit e Intesa Sanpaolo at the end of the main list. Still in financials I connected failed to find support in the fact that S&P Global raised its debt rating to BB+ from BB with a positive outlook, also thanks to the integration process of Nets and Sia which is proceeding as expected also in terms of realizing the promised synergies. Leonardo – Finmeccanica benefited again from the effect of the publication of the 2022 accounts. Therefore, the more defensive stocks such as gas and electricity infrastructure companies such as Snam, Terna and Italgas or the medical sector with Amplifon and Recordati stand out.

“Investor sentiment is negative on the banking sector, especially with regard to banks that have shown more liquidity problems in recent years – underlines Filippo Diodovich of Ig, calling into question the reductions of Credit Suisse and Commerzbank – We are in a situation of flight to quality where shares of banks are sold to move to bonds. In the last 3 sessions, the US government bond (treasury) with a 2-year maturity has gone from a 5% yield to 4.10%. Same behavior also in Europe with the two-year btp which showed a decreasing yield from 3.88% to 3.44%”.

Wall Street holds up to the shock wave, but the banks are sinking

The Silicon Valley Bank meltdown triggered a sell-off in regional and small lenders, raising the specter of further bankruptcies. What is worrying is First Republic, which closes Wall Street down 62%. But it is the entire banking sector that pays a high price. JPMorgan lost 1.80%, Bank of America 5.81% and Citigroup 7.45%. Wall Street, however, is holding on to the shock wave pushed by the defense sector. American stocks closed weakly but avoided the losses suffered by European financial markets.

Biden, US banking system is safe

The banking system is “safe”. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, he reiterated it several times, in his brief speech from the White House to reassure the population after the failure of Signature Bank, in the wake of that of Silicon Valley Bank. “No losses will be borne by taxpayers,” Biden specified, after the government approved special measures to guarantee all deposits, “the money will be guaranteed by insurance funds.” “I will ask Congress and regulators for stricter banking rules,” Biden said later, leaving without answering reporters’ questions.

Treasury, Fed and Fdic, decisive actions for sector defense

The United States is taking “decisive action” to protect the US economy. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, Fed chairman Jerome Powell and Fdic federal agency chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a joint note released on Sunday. “Today we are taking decisive action to protect the US economy by building public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to fulfill its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit for households and businesses in a way that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth. After receiving a recommendation from the FDIC and Federal Reserve boards and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions that allow the FDIC to complete the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, Calif., in a way that fully protects all depositors. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.

The American authorities are also expecting another auction for Silicon Valley Bank after the failed one on Sunday. The Wall Street Journal reports it citing some sources, according to which the Fdic has explained to the Republicans in the Senate that it intends to proceed in the light of the greater flexibility granted by having declared the bankruptcy of Svb a threat to the financial system.

Euro revises 1.07 dollars

On the currency market, the single currency regained 1.07 dollars for the first time since mid-February. The greenback had even lost 1% against the main currencies. The tensions on the American financial market are fueling fears of a possible “risk of contagion” and triggering sales on American assets, also putting pressure on the dollar. On the other hand, operators are betting that the US central bank can reduce increases in the cost of money.

Cryptocurrencies up with Fed shares on Svb, bitcoin above $24,000

Bitcoin, which is back above $24,000, and the other main cryptocurrencies are traveling at a rapid pace, after the American authorities, led by the Federal Reserve, announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (Svb), which is strongly related to cryptocurrencies. Over the weekend, another institution, New York’s Signature Bank, also went bankrupt. So bitcoin rises by 12% to $24,000, ethereum grows by 7.5% to $1,680. Among other things, Circle, a company active in the digital currency sector and in particular stablecoins, has reassured investors of the stability of its activities. “Circle’s operations are continuing smoothly, including its most recent settlement operations through our new partnership with Cross River Bank,” said CEO Jeremy Allaire.

BTp, spread rises over 190 points, 10-year contract falls to 4.1%

The spread between BTPs and Bunds widens due to a strong appreciation of the prices of ten-year German bonds. But Italian government bonds are also favored by purchases. The entire fixed income sector appreciates in the wake of the possible postponement of the Fed’s rate hike after the sudden bankruptcy of Svb Bank and Signature Bank and yields fall as a result. The spread between the 10-year benchmark BTPs and the 10-year German reference widens to 192 basis points from 183 at the opening (183 at the end on Friday). The yield on Italian securities is down sharply: to 4.20% from the 4.27% indicated at the start of trading.

Oil in sharp decline, natural gas about-face

The price of oil clearly fell: Brent in May traded at 81.5 dollars a barrel, Wti in April at 75.4 dollars. After the leap in the last few sessions, the price of natural gas in Amsterdam is back below 50 euros per megawatt hour. «Oil prices started the week with a significant downward movement – Walid Koudmani, Chief Market Analyst of XTB – as they approach monthly lows as the demand outlook remains uncertain and as Russia continues to export its oil at several oil-producing countries, further increasing the supply on the markets. In addition, recent data from China shows that imports in January-February were 10.4 million bpd, 1 million bpd less than in November-December, which may indicate that the country is still using previously accumulated stocks.

Andrea Fontana Radiocor editor

Flavia Carletti Radiocor editor

