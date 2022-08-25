Story Adventure GameSCP: The Secret Archives inFuture Games ShowThe game’s global release date has been announced!

SCPNew and old fans of the Foundation can set off fireworks to celebrate, because “SCP: The official release date of The Secret Files is already inFuture Games Showpublished on

Chinese game developer GameZoo Studio and game publisher Pixmain have released an exciting new trailer for SCP: The Secret Files at GamesRadar’s Future Games Show, where they announced the game’s launch date:2022year9moon13Day!

“SCP: The Secret File” is a game based on the SCP Foundation cosmology and includes a large number of exception entry And a brand new SCP game with an original story. Combining elements of horror, dramatic adventure and puzzle solving, the game showcases the secret work of a secret organization dedicated to protecting the world from anomalies.

Over the years, the SCP Foundation has had plenty of fan-created bizarre stories to draw from. SCP: The Secret File will be an adaptation of some of these stories, and the game content will serve both old and new fans of the Foundation. Veteran members familiar with the Foundation will be pleasantly surprised to find that the trailer includes some popular SCP containment items, such as SCP-239 “The Witch Girl.” At the same time, the game will also open a door to the vast world of SCP for those who have just come into contact with or even have not yet understood the SCP universe in the form of a narrative adventure game, immersive music and visual experience.

Players will take on the role of an agent of the SCP Foundation and experience 5 different types of SCP stories, including the most popular stories in the SCP universe and a brand new original story. During the game, players will traverse sand dunes in a vast, endless desert, deep into an abandoned facility occupied by mysterious puppets, and experience heart-pounding chases through labyrinthine corridors. The game also features a unique art style for each “secret file”, including surreal cartoon rendering, incredible realism and even pixel art.

“We can’t wait to demystify the secret dossier when the game launches on September 13,” said Pixmain’s Publishing Producer, Akishi. It’s our honor to be ‘face to face’ with the player’s iconic SCP containment.”

Xiaoliang Wang, Lead Developer at GameZoo, said, “It’s so exciting to be able to develop SCP: The Secret File. The opportunity to create a game with such a loyal and creative fan base is both humbling and exciting. Our goal is to make SCP: The Secret File the most varied and immersive SCP Foundation game to date, and sincerely hope that these adaptations will resonate with Foundation members around the world.”

SCP: The Secret File will be released on Steam on September 13, 2022.

For more information, go to the game’s official Discord and Twitter 。