STRABISMOUS AT THE CENTER OF A CONFERENCE AT CONA HOSPITAL

On Friday 10 November, starting from 4.00 pm in the Aula Magna of the Cona Hospital, the meeting “Ferrara Ophthalmology Days: strabismus” organized by Dr. Filippo Franco, Head of the Operational Unit Module of “Diagnosis and therapy of strabismus” of the University Hospital of Ferrara which has over 30 years of surgical and management experience in the treatment of this pathology.

The event will involve, as speaker, the prof. Paolo Nucci of the University of Milan, one of the largest and most prestigious Italian pediatric ophthalmologists also recognized internationally. The purpose of the meeting is to define the most recent acquisitions in the strabology field, defining the diagnostic-therapeutic pathways. A round table will follow in which Prof. Nucci will answer the questions of those present in the room.

The training event is aimed at professionals, university students and the interested population.

Strabismus, a condition of ocular misalignment, occurs in all stages of life: in pediatric, adult and geriatric age. At the Ophthalmology Operational Unit of the Cona Hospital, directed by prof. Marco Mura, there is the Ophthalmology-Orthoptics center of excellence for patient care strabismic, from diagnosis to therapeutic-rehabilitative and surgical treatment.

The Center is also a reference in university training of the students of the Degree Course in Orthoptics of the University of Ferrara, coordinated by prof. Francesco Parmeggiani and the specialty school in Ophthalmology directed by prof. Massimo Busin.

