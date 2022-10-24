In Italy there are many people who suffer from more or less serious vision problems.

In particular, however, now there are very positive news for having vision problems and in particular for those suffering from strabismus.

Strabismus is a problem involving the muscles of the eye. So basically the eyes of those suffering from strabismus are unable to be in axis and as a result, vision is heavily compromised.

Strabismus and vision problems

However, today, precisely for those suffering from strabismus and in general for those with vision problems, positive news arrives from the INPS that they can allow you to have concrete help. Strabismus can be of various types.

In fact, we have convergent squint if one eye goes inwards. On the other hand, it is called divergent strabismus that in which one eye is turned outwards. Instead the so-called vertical squint is when the eye is off-axis upwards or downwards. But the squint can be of various entities. A squint slight can be not very penalizing for those who suffer from it but a strong squint can cause fatigue, burning, sensitivity to light and even one double vision and dizziness.

INPS aid for those with these pathologies

Often those who suffer from severe forms of strabismus it has considerable difficulty in orienting itself and therefore we are talking about a limitation which can also be very strong but today on the squint it is possible to intervene from the surgical point of view. Precisely for this reason it is important to understand if squinting gives the right to disability and to prevent early old age. Surely there are a whole series of visual disturbances that entitle you to civil disability and early retirement pension. If the detachment of the retina is strong, it can give the right to civil invalidity and also to early retirement. Glaucoma can also entitle you to this. Diplopia and diabetic retinopathy can also give entitlement to civil invalidity and also to an early retirement pension.

Procedure for obtaining disability and early retirement

To obtain these aids, it is important that the general practitioner draws up all the documentation and that everything is then sent to INPS. It will be the INPS itself to assess whether the requirements are met for disability but above all what percentage this disability must be. In fact, as we know, it is the INPS medical commission that establishes the percentage of disability e it is precisely on the basis of the percentage of disability that small but also large aid can be obtained. Today the INPS medical commission is much more sensitive to vision problems and therefore it becomes easier to obtain disability and even early retirement.

Appeal of medical commission opinion

However, if the INPS medical commission does not recognize the disability or does not recognize it in the percentage considered right by those who suffer from vision problems, it can also be resorted to in court to have their rights recognized. Unfortunately, squinting still does not benefit from these aids because it can be cured through surgery. However, it is not excluded that subsequent regulatory interventions may arrive to offer financial help to those suffering from this disease, perhaps even to make it less expensive all expenses that may then lead to the surgery. In fact, the whole medical procedure necessary to diagnose the disease and then to get to the intervention and treatment has significant costs.