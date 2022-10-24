Home Health Strabismus and vision problems give the right to disability and early retirement pension, INPS news
Health

Strabismus and vision problems give the right to disability and early retirement pension, INPS news

by admin
Strabismus and vision problems give the right to disability and early retirement pension, INPS news

In Italy there are many people who suffer from more or less serious vision problems.

In particular, however, now there are very positive news for having vision problems and in particular for those suffering from strabismus.

ANSA

Strabismus is a problem involving the muscles of the eye. So basically the eyes of those suffering from strabismus are unable to be in axis and as a result, vision is heavily compromised.

Strabismus and vision problems

However, today, precisely for those suffering from strabismus and in general for those with vision problems, positive news arrives from the INPS that they can allow you to have concrete help. Strabismus can be of various types.

Pixabay

In fact, we have convergent squint if one eye goes inwards. On the other hand, it is called divergent strabismus that in which one eye is turned outwards. Instead the so-called vertical squint is when the eye is off-axis upwards or downwards. But the squint can be of various entities. A squint slight can be not very penalizing for those who suffer from it but a strong squint can cause fatigue, burning, sensitivity to light and even one double vision and dizziness.

INPS aid for those with these pathologies

Often those who suffer from severe forms of strabismus it has considerable difficulty in orienting itself and therefore we are talking about a limitation which can also be very strong but today on the squint it is possible to intervene from the surgical point of view. Precisely for this reason it is important to understand if squinting gives the right to disability and to prevent early old age. Surely there are a whole series of visual disturbances that entitle you to civil disability and early retirement pension. If the detachment of the retina is strong, it can give the right to civil invalidity and also to early retirement. Glaucoma can also entitle you to this. Diplopia and diabetic retinopathy can also give entitlement to civil invalidity and also to an early retirement pension.

See also  Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals: Green Pass obligation from October. AssoCareNews.it

Procedure for obtaining disability and early retirement

To obtain these aids, it is important that the general practitioner draws up all the documentation and that everything is then sent to INPS. It will be the INPS itself to assess whether the requirements are met for disability but above all what percentage this disability must be. In fact, as we know, it is the INPS medical commission that establishes the percentage of disability e it is precisely on the basis of the percentage of disability that small but also large aid can be obtained. Today the INPS medical commission is much more sensitive to vision problems and therefore it becomes easier to obtain disability and even early retirement.

Appeal of medical commission opinion

However, if the INPS medical commission does not recognize the disability or does not recognize it in the percentage considered right by those who suffer from vision problems, it can also be resorted to in court to have their rights recognized. Unfortunately, squinting still does not benefit from these aids because it can be cured through surgery. However, it is not excluded that subsequent regulatory interventions may arrive to offer financial help to those suffering from this disease, perhaps even to make it less expensive all expenses that may then lead to the surgery. In fact, the whole medical procedure necessary to diagnose the disease and then to get to the intervention and treatment has significant costs.

You may also like

Oncological aesthetics favors adherence to care

Matthew Perry today between illness, sobriety and the...

Whiplash, it’s not just a rear-end collision in...

Covid but also parainfluenza virus, medical clinics are...

Lethal variant Covid virus created in the laboratory,...

Difference between good and bad cholesterol is not...

Italians give up on treatment but this will...

Internists against the phenomenon of “personal polypharmacy”. Too...

here’s what you don’t have to eat absurd

Six rules to always have a clear and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy