Straighten the area in 5 easy steps

A level lawn not only looks good, it is also easier to care for. You should straighten the uneven lawn so that the robotic lawnmower does not get stuck, the rainwater drains off easily and scarifying is uncomplicated. We explain how problem areas can be leveled with sand and earth and compare the two methods.

Straighten uneven lawn: the variants in comparison

In principle, there are many ways to level an uneven surface. Which one you choose depends on the following factors, among others:

Small bumps that are distributed over a large area are best smoothed out with sand.

Pronounced bumps, caused for example by moles, are best filled with soil and leveled with a roller.

Extensive and pronounced unevenness must be leveled out by digging.

In order to be able to evaluate the initial situation better, first determine the height differences in the lawn area. You can measure this with a spirit level and weighing bar. Mark the problem areas with stakes and create a sketch so that you can keep track of them later when leveling.

When is the best time to level the lawn?

The best time for this gardening work is in spring. You can do the work in a weekend before or after the ice saints. In principle, the grass grows much more slowly until the end of May than in summer and can then recover better. However, if the temperatures rise above 25 degrees Celsius, then you have missed the right time for laborious filling of large bumps. However, you can still balance individual digits.

Straighten uneven lawns with sand: This is how you can level out individual areas

Have you found that only individual spots in the lawn need to be leveled? Then you can use lawn sand. “Lawn sand” is quartz sand with a fine grain between 0.4 mm – 1.4 mm and a pH value of 6.5 to 7.5. It is best to use sand that has been washed several times, it can be applied quickly and easily. Then do the following:

1. Check the soil – if it has dried, it needs to be watered the day before.

2. Mix garden soil, sand and compost in a ratio of 1:1:0.5 and fill in a wheelbarrow.

3. Cover the indentations with a 1 cm thick layer of sand mixture, preferably running a broom over the area. In this way, the sand is distributed as evenly as possible and the blades of grass can stand up again after a short rest period.

4. If necessary, level the area with a lawn roller.

5. In the case of bare patches in the lawn, scatter seeds evenly.

Repeat the process several times during the summer months to even out the unevenness.

Leveling pronounced bumps in the lawn with soil: This is how it works!

Individual pronounced bumps, such as molehills, can be easily leveled with earth. To do this, proceed as follows:

1. Water the lawn the day before.

2. Gather the soil from the molehills with a spade and fill it in a wheelbarrow. Then add compost/sand/soil for houseplants as needed to improve and nourish the garden soil. Remove weeds.

3. Fill in the bumps with the soil mix. Level the soil with a lawn roller.

4. Scatter seeds evenly and run the lawn sprinkler for about 15 minutes.

5. Let the lawn rest for the next few days to allow the blades of grass to recover and the seeds to germinate.

With the right care, the lawn stays nice and flat

Proper maintenance is essential to keep the lawn nice and flat. What you must not forget: Check the area regularly for signs of moles or voles. The last ones are even more dangerous because they dig an intricate tunnel system under the lawn. This only becomes noticeable when it is too late and individual areas in the lawn suddenly sink in.

It is also important to only water the lawn as much as necessary and to improve drainage if necessary.

The next step to a level lawn is regular rolling. In this way, small bumps can be leveled out and the soil compacted.

A beautiful lawn is every hobby gardener’s dream. But so that it pleases the eye for years after planting, it has to be cared for properly. Watering, fertilizing, scarifying and rolling are among the most important gardening tasks in spring and summer. Spring is also the best time to level out individual areas or to fill in the holes in the lawn with soil. There are many variants for this, but over time the filling with sand and earth has proven to be particularly successful. Both are performed in 5 steps.