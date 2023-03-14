Stuttgart – The waiting lists in child and adolescent psychiatry are getting longer and longer. The state has reacted and a year ago, 136 additional places were identified in the state hospital plan. It is now important that the health insurance companies rethink the two-year limited financing.

In view of the growing waiting lists for child and adolescent psychiatric clinics in the country, Health Minister Manne Lucha is calling for longer-term treatment capacities. “What was described to me during my on-site appointment here at the Esslingen Clinic is sometimes dramatic. The clinical pictures that children and young people are now suffering from after the corona pandemic are becoming more severe, the number of depressed children and young people with life-negative thoughts and even acute suicidal tendencies is increasing,” said Minister Lucha on Tuesday (March 14). his visit to the clinic for child and adolescent psychiatry at the Klinikum Esslingen.

If not treated promptly, it becomes chronic

The Esslingen chief physician and spokesman for the state working group chief physicians in child and adolescent psychiatry, Dr. Gunter Joas emphasized: “If children and young people do not receive timely treatment and support, chronic courses occur. And we all have to prevent that together. The clinics for child and adolescent psychiatry no longer have any buffers. Our teams are doing their best.” Reta Pelz, chief physician for child and adolescent psychiatry at the Klinik an der Lindenhöhe in Offenburg and co-spokeswoman for the state working group, emphasized: “We would like to further improve the care of mentally ill children and adolescents and their families in Baden-Württemberg.”

The state has already reacted and already a year ago identified 136 additional places in child and adolescent psychiatric wards in the state hospital plan. “The clinics have reported to us that they have not yet succeeded in fully operating these treatment places, also because the health insurance companies only want to finance the additional beds for a limited period of two years,” explained Minister Lucha. “I ask the health insurance companies to urgently reconsider their position regarding the time limit. We need these beds and places permanently for care.” In view of the great shortage of skilled workers, it is difficult to find staff for temporary positions. Structural extensions are only worthwhile for the clinics if they can operate them permanently.

Two thirds of the beds and places are currently in use

The Ministry of Health is closely accompanying the clinics in putting the 136 additional beds and places into operation. Around two thirds of the beds and places are currently in operation. These could often only be created by densification in existing premises.

In the state, the ministry is in contact with everyone involved and makes adjustments if necessary. Health Minister Manne Lucha regularly exchanges information on concrete starting points and measures in the state hospital committee with representatives of the hospitals, health insurance companies, the state medical association, the municipal umbrella organizations and patient representatives – the next meeting will take place this week.