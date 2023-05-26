Stramaccioni: “Fiorentina started with a thousand but then made herself enticed. I hope that Inter…”

8
Andrea Stramaccioni spoke about the first minutes of the Coppa Italia final: “Inter are struggling in terms of intensity”
Speaking on Radio Sportiva, Andrea Stramaccioni analyzed Fiorentina’s defeat in the Italian Cup final against Inter as follows:
“Fiorentina got off to a great start last night, putting Inter in difficulty in terms of approach and intensity. They found the advantage with a sort of counter-attack immediately at the start. But I think that after the goal, Viola recovered a little greedy. I hope that City can do this too against the nerazzurri, but perhaps without scoring like the lilies”