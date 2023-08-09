Home » Strangers in the tunnel, the high-speed line between Bologna and Florence blocked: heavy delays
Strangers in the tunnel, the high-speed line between Bologna and Florence blocked: heavy delays

Ansa

The railway traffic of high-speed line Between Bologna e Firenze was interrupted for several hours for checks between the localities of Idice and San Pellegrino, following the report of the presence of strangers in the gallery. Railway police officers intervened to inspect the “Firenzuola” tunnel, which is the second longest tunnel of the Apennine section of the Tav with its 15.2 km. The stop started at 19 and lasted until 23:30.

The alarm was raised by the
machinist of a passing train that has noticed people in the tunnel, an area where access is strictly forbidden. Rail traffic was therefore interrupted and Polfer agents immediately intervened to verify the situation.

Traffic was partially diverted to the conventional line, but they piled up
heavy delaysfrom 120 to 150 minutes, especially in the stations of Florence and Bologna, but which then also affected the other stations on the line.

