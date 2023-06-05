strapped? Seat belts in construction vehicles save lives – BG BAU campaign week in June

BG BAU trade association for the construction industry

Berlin (ots)

Data shows that there is a serious accident involving construction machinery almost every week in Germany. One of the most common reasons for this: the driver was not wearing a seat belt. That’s why the trade association for the construction industry (BG BAU) organizes under the motto “When do you buckle up? Buckle up saves lives!” from June 12th to 16th an action week.

When driving a car, it is now taken for granted to buckle up. Since then, road traffic has become significantly safer. On construction sites, however, the seat belt in construction machinery such as excavators, wheel loaders or transport vehicles is still not part of everyday life – the drivers are usually not buckled up. However, this can lead to serious accidents or even fatalities, for example if a machine slips, falls or tips over.

Protection against fatal injuries

In the event of an accident, lap belts are life insurance. If you buckle up, you stay in the cab – should the construction machine tip over – and are better protected from serious or fatal injuries thanks to the rollover protection. Another danger in addition to tipping over is limited visibility, for example when maneuvering and reversing. Without the use of camera monitor systems or the use of signalmen, people in the area are often overlooked and approached.

“Since the start of our campaign a year ago, attention to accidents involving construction machinery has increased,” says Bernhard Arenz, Head of the Prevention Department at BG BAU: “Nevertheless, during our inspections on construction sites, we still find that seat belts are not compulsory and careless handling of heavy equipment. In order to change that and raise awareness of the issue, we are now running our nationwide campaign week. Because: Buckling up saves lives!”.

On-site support

The aim of the BG BAU campaign week is to reduce the accident rate involving construction vehicles with information, education and specific support offers. This includes, first of all, that those responsible in the company draw up appropriate operating instructions and instruct the employees in a targeted manner. A new instruction aid from BG BAU supports this. Supervisors must ensure that the rules are implemented on the construction site. The sticker for the driver’s cab, which is available free of charge for member companies from BG BAU, also reminds them of the obligation to wear seat belts in everyday life.

During the campaign week, experts from BG BAU will provide on-site advice on the subject and distribute information material on the “When do you buckle up? Buckle up saves lives” campaign. In addition to stickers, this also includes posters and flyers. A website with a rousing video invites you to take part.

Funding for innovative systems

In addition, information is provided about occupational health and safety bonuses – such as innovative restraint systems for earth and road construction machines. Such a system can be installed on new devices as well as retrofitted in existing machines. Such a system was very well received at the BG BAU stands at trade fairs. It is easy to use, warns drivers and restricts the functionality of the machine when the seat belt is not fastened. The BG BAU refunds up to 50 percent (max. 1,200 euros) of the purchase price of the purchased system to member companies that apply for the new occupational health and safety bonus.

