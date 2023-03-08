Who suffers from severe cognitive impairmentsuch as those present in Alzheimer’s disease, sooner or later also manifests itself sleep disorders, which in turn can worsen the general clinical outcome. «Sleep disturbances in Alzheimer’s disease sufferers are associated with greater cognitive declineworse functional status and reduced quality of life — write Ruth Benca of the Psychiatry & Human Behavior Unit of the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Irvine, and her collaborators, in an article published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease —. Additionally people with Alzheimer’s disease who also have sleep disorders often exhibit behavioral symptoms, depression, apathy, psychotic symptoms, with a typical worsening in the evening. There are also disturbing nocturnal behaviors, with an increase in the care burden for caregivers. Sleep disturbances are one of the main causes of institutionalization (hospitalization, ndr) of people with Alzheimer’s disease, precisely for the stressful action on caregivers».

sleep hygiene strategies On the other hand, the treatment of sleep disturbances in these people is particularly complicated, since it is difficult to implement therapeutic strategies usually used in insomnia. The first ones that are implemented are part of the so-called "sleep hygiene" and are behavioral, such as exposure to light during the day or exerciseas far as your health conditions allow. "The implementation of these non-pharmacological treatments can reduce the probability that we will have to resort to institutionalization and its economic burden – adds Ruth Benca -. But together with these strategies in many cases it is necessary to resort to pharmacotherapy to ensure that people can stay at home as long as possible. Unfortunately, drugs that could improve the duration and quality of sleep can be used with many limitations in elderly people suffering from severe cognitive disorders, since carry a risk of worsening mental conditionsbut also of falls, fractures, daytime sleepiness, which in turn precipitate the general clinical conditions.