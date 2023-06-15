Strategies to regulate hypertension in a natural way: the warning of the experts

How to regulate hypertension naturally? Discover four expert-tested strategies for managing blood pressure without the use of drugs.

L’hypertension it is a widespread condition that affects many people around the world. If not treated properly, it can lead to serious health problems such as stroke, heart disease, and kidney disease.

However, there are several alternative treatment options to regulate blood pressure with natural remedies, although experts always recommend medical monitoring. Here’s what they are.

Keep tabs on nutrition

A balanced diet is essential to maintain the blood pressure at adequate levels. Several studies have shown that the introduction of certain foods can help reducehypertensionwhile others should be deleted.

For example, eat more fruit e vegetables, nights e semiand foods rich in potassiumcome banana, avocado e spinachcan help lower blood pressure. On the other hand, you should limit your intake of salt, sugar, saturated fat and caffeine. Also, one should avoid eating processed foods and foods that are high in sodium.

Pay attention to the balance

L’excess weight can increase the risk of high blood pressure. For this reason, losing weight can be an important step in regulating blood pressure. Even losing a few pounds can have a positive effect on blood pressure. Also, practice physical exercise it can help maintain a healthy weight and avoid heart rhythm swings. It is recommended to walk for at least 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

The right amount of relaxation

Stress can raise blood pressure. However, there are relaxation techniques that can help reduce levels and regulate blood pressure. For example, the meditationlo yogal’acupressione and the deep breathing are all effective methods for decrease stress and improve general well-being. Physical activity can also help. You should try to find time to do activities you enjoy, such as reading, listening to music, or going for a hike.

Natural remedies for hypertension

There are many herbs and supplements which can help reduce high blood pressure naturally. For example peppermint, garlic, olive, elderberry and lemon balm are all products that can help regulate blood pressure. Supplements too magnesium, soccer e omega-3 they can be useful. However, it is important to remember that the latter cannot interact with some drugs, so it is always better to consult a doctor before taking them.