You’re not imagining it – Hair can become drier, thinner and frizzier before and during menopause. In this article you will find explanations for these symptoms as well as solutions for a smoother, denser and shinier transition. What you can do about straw hair during menopause – find out!

What exactly happens to your hair during menopause

Your hair is one of the many things that can change your hormones, both during perimenopause and post-menopause. The hormones involved, particularly estrogen and progesterone, affect your hair’s growth cycles, the health of your scalp and follicles, and the natural oils that keep strands smooth and shiny. Because of this, when estrogen levels drop, you may experience thinning strands, a lack of density, sensitive scalp, altered texture, and dryness. But the change doesn’t happen all at once and isn’t a linear process – sometimes your mane will look thicker and healthier, other times thinner and duller.

What can you do about straw hair during menopause

To limit straw hair during menopause, consider the following tips!

Incorporate scalp care into your routine

Taking care of your scalp leads to healthier hair. A clean scalp helps reduce buildup and inflammation and support the follicles. Scalp serums gently moisturize without clogging the follicles or greasing the hair roots. Look for a serum with collagen-stimulating ingredients like niacinamide, barrier-enhancing lipids like ceramides, and agents that wake up tired follicles like caffeine.

Tipp: Nourish your scalp by massaging it with coconut oil and wrapping it in a warm towel. Alternatively, you can use bamboo oil to moisturize dry hair ends.

Take care of your hair with the right products

Use a gentle, moisturizing shampoo and conditioner when you wash your hair. Choose products specifically designed for dry or damaged strands to increase its elasticity. You can also incorporate a weekly hair mask (like egg and olive oil) or hot oil treatments into your routine for extra nourishment.

Wear hair protection: Wear a swim cap when swimming and a hat when outdoors to keep your scalp healthy and promote healthy hair growth.

What to do about straw hair during menopause – stick to the natural

Try to stay away from hair dryers, straighteners, hair extensions, etc. to prevent your hair from drying out, breaking and falling out. If you need to color your hair, use a natural hair color. Skip a day between washes to allow your mane to build up its natural oils and keep your follicles strong. Let your hair dry naturally, or turn down the heat on your hair dryer and blow dry it slowly and softly instead of fast and high. Avoid high heat straighteners.

Hair care over 50 – What can you do against dry hair in the menopause? Find out here which home remedies are very helpful!

Promote healthy hair growth with these foods

To minimize straw hair during menopause, eat a balanced diet high in vitamins and minerals and low in saturated fats. To promote healthy hair growth, you should also eat plenty of the following:

Omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids : Seeds, nuts, beans, tofu, soy products, fish/flaxseed/canola oil, poultry, spirulina and other meats

: Seeds, nuts, beans, tofu, soy products, fish/flaxseed/canola oil, poultry, spirulina and other meats Zink : Oysters, whole grains, beans/lentils, chocolate and nuts

: Oysters, whole grains, beans/lentils, chocolate and nuts Selenium : Nuts

: Nuts Magnesium : Dark green vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and beans

: Dark green vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and beans Biotin : eggs, beans, lentils

: eggs, beans, lentils protein and iron : Whole grains, beans and lentils, chicken, eggs, fish, red meat, liver, brewer’s yeast, nuts, spinach, kale, wheat germ, cottage cheese, yogurt, tofu, dried apricots, dates and raisins

: Whole grains, beans and lentils, chicken, eggs, fish, red meat, liver, brewer’s yeast, nuts, spinach, kale, wheat germ, cottage cheese, yogurt, tofu, dried apricots, dates and raisins B-Vitamine : Eggs, salmon, whole grains, red meat, poultry, liver, pork, nutritional yeast, and tempeh (fermented soybeans)

: Eggs, salmon, whole grains, red meat, poultry, liver, pork, nutritional yeast, and tempeh (fermented soybeans) folic acid : Spinach, kale, Swiss chard, broccoli, pinto beans, lentils and nutritional yeast

: Spinach, kale, Swiss chard, broccoli, pinto beans, lentils and nutritional yeast Vitamins A and C : Dark green vegetables and carrots

: Dark green vegetables and carrots Vitamin E : Avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil

: Avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil calcium : Low-fat dairy products, such as yoghurt or skim milk

: Low-fat dairy products, such as yoghurt or skim milk sulfur: meat, fish, nuts, legumes and vegetables (especially onions)

Tipp: Consume a daily multivitamin or mineral supplement to get the nutrients you’ve been missing from your diet and use these supplements to replenish key nutrients. Biotin, flaxseed oil, evening primrose oil and zinc can stimulate hair growth. Herbal supplements like green tea can also help reduce straw-like gray hair.

Exercise regularly to achieve hormonal balance

Exercise can help manage your mood swings, maintain your weight, and help you sleep — all of which contribute to hormonal balance and promote healthy hair growth. You can go for a walk with a friend or just get out in the sun and get some exercise. This way you will feel stronger and happier.

Straw hair during menopause – Talk to your doctor about your medication

Some medications can cause hair loss. So talk to your doctor if you think a medication you’re taking is causing your hair to fall out. He could prescribe you an alternative drug that has no side effects.

Consider alternative remedies: Alternative remedies involve little to no risk and can be very effective in treating hair loss. These include herbal remedies, as well as acupuncture and scalp massage to stimulate hair follicles and regenerate hair growth.