Strawberries and weight loss: can they also be eaten on a diet? What to know

With the arrival of summer many people are paying attention to physical fitness. Could strawberries be a valid diet ally?

If you are engaged in improving your fitness, it may interest you find out if strawberries can contribute to weight loss. They are, after all, a fruit, and foods of plant origin are usually thought of as healthy. So here is all the relevant information on the relationship between strawberries and weight loss.

The simple answer to the question is yes, but you still need to be careful. Although no specific studies have been conducted on the effect of strawberries on weight loss, there are good reasons to believe that these red fruits are agreat addition to most diets weight loss oriented. This means that yes, we can eat them even if we want to lose weight!

To lose weight, you need to create a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories, increasing physical activity, or both. Reducing your calorie intake can be a challenge, but it can be easier by practicing the “volume eating“, that is, by consuming large portions of foods low in calories but rich in nutrients, in order to satisfy the sense of satiety. Examples include spinach, lettuce, broccoli, most vegetables and, of course, strawberries.

The benefits of strawberries: can they be eaten even when we are on a diet?

At just 48 calories per cup, strawberries are a staple food low calorie but large in volume, making them a perfect addition to our diet. Strawberries and other berries, such as blackberries and raspberries, they contain less sugar than most other fruits, making them suitable for low-carb diets. However, it is recommended avoid abusing itas they still contain 8.5 grams of net carbs per cup.

Replacing added sugars with less sweet alternatives (like delicious strawberries) can contribute to weight loss, helping to stabilize blood sugar levels and hunger hormones, thus reducing hunger attacks and food cravings.

Although strawberries are not particularly rich in fibrethey still contain some 3 grams per cup, which correspond to about 10% of the recommended daily intake of fiber. Fibers are known to be beneficial for the intestinal regularitybut research has also shown that an increase in fiber intake can contribute to weight loss without other dietary changes.

Additionally, fiber serves as a source of nutrition for the beneficial intestinal bacteria that live in our intestines. And when these little fellows are well fed, they’re good for us too. An abundant presence of healthy gut bacteria is associated with better control of blood sugar levels, which can help regulate appetite and maintain a healthy metabolism. In short, strawberries are a good addition to our diets, as long as the rule that applies to almost all other foods is respected: a little yes, but without abusing it.