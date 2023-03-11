Among the most loved fruits by adults and children are strawberries. But be careful, they are the product that contains the most pesticides ever. Here are which ones to choose for conscious consumption.

Fresh strawberries are among the favorite fruits of Italians. Especially the children go greedy. Thanks to their delicate taste is an excellent fruit for preparing many dishes from desserts to fruit juices to risottos.

There are various types in circulation and they are easily available on the shelves of the supermarket or among the stalls of greengrocers at the market.

It is even possible to find strawberries directly from the producer.

It is a fruit rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C and are also rich in fiber, potassium and folic acid. Due to the presence of all these nutrients, they are excellent allies to prevent cardiovascular diseases and guarantee an increase in the immune system.

Furthermore, strawberries help in intestinal regularity by fighting constipation.

They are mainly composed of water, about 92%, which makes them perfect for ensuring maximum hydration. Thanks to some characteristics they are used in the production of face creams and exfoliants.

But beware of strawberry pesticides. Not everyone knows it but it is among the most dangerous fruits due to the presence of pesticides.

So let’s see which ones to choose to avoid nasty surprises.

Just think that in a single strawberry you could find up to 9 different types of pesticides. According to some studies Legambiente and a further study from the journal il Lifesaver which he analysed 20 packs of different strawberries, 5 of which from abroad.

In many of the packages analyzed there are even banned pesticides harmful to health.

Traces of heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium and lead were found in the strawberries themselves. You have to stay very careful in the choice of strawberries to consume.

The main advice is related to the purchase. Better choose organic strawberries homogeneous red colour.

It should not be forgotten that many strawberries on the supermarket shelves are of Spanish origin, iMost of it comes from Andalusia one of the driest regions of Spain.

The thing we should think about is that to obtain a kilo of strawberries, about 280 liters of water are needed.

Fruits such as strawberries, delicate and juicy, are not free from the use of pesticides. In fact it is easily attacked by fungi and fungal diseases.

So in the moment of choice it is better to opt for biological of Italian nationality. However, it should be remembered that the strawberry harvest starts in late May or early June and continues for 6 weeks. These are the ideal months to consume a good and genuine fruit, with a better taste.

Strawberries, pay attention to their appearance

But when choosing strawberries, you also need to pay attention to their appearance.

It is advisable to choose fruits with a homogeneous red color. If, on the other hand, parts of the fruit are still green or white, it means that the strawberries are still unripe. If instead the fruit is dark red they are already ripe and must be eaten immediately.

Better to opt for small strawberries with somewhat unusual shapes. You have to check that in the pan there are no moldy or bruised strawberries and pay attention to the petiole which must always be attached to the fruit.

We choose theand strawberries respecting seasonality. The bright red color or not also depends on the variety. Let’s remember that as soon as we get home it is advisable to remove them from the plastic packaging, avoiding overlapping them. At the time of consumption, remember to wash them well.

Strawberries these are the nutritional values

Strawberries are fantastic health allies because they are rich in mineral salts such as potaxium (190 mg), calcium (25 mg) and phosphorus (26 mg).

Ideal for combating high blood pressure and cholesterol levels while also reducing the risk of diseases such as diabetes or cancer.

Strawberries consist mainly of water (91%) and carbohydrates (7,7%). They contain only small amounts of fat (0.3%) and protein (0.7%).

The nutrients in 100 grams of raw strawberries are: