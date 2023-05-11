Strawberries go moldy? Is this dangerous and what to do?

Everyone loves strawberries. And when they are fresh, the delicious fruits can be a real temptation for young and old. But what if you discover mold on strawberries? What are the causes and what to do if your strawberries are moldy? Can you eat strawberries despite mold or throw them all away? And what measures are taken to prevent mold growth? Everything you should know about this problem is in this post!

How to detect mold on strawberries?

Well, it can be uncomfortable when you discover mold on food. If you find white, fluffy spots similar to cotton candy on your berries, then it’s mold. This particular type of mold on food is commonly found on fruit. Moldy strawberries are usually mushy and smell bad.

What causes mold growth?

Mold is actually a process that causes food to degrade. The process is affected by humidity and ambient temperature. Strawberries are soft fruits and because their skins can be easily broken open, they are prone to mold growth. If the mold spores are already in the fruit when you buy it, it just takes a little time for them to start growing and spoil your fruit. Even if the fruits are overripe, they are susceptible to mold growth.

Gray mold on strawberries is caused by the fungus Botrytis cinerea. This fungal disease can severely reduce fruit yield and is one of the most damaging strawberry diseases. Botrytis develops primarily during prolonged cool, damp weather during flowering and just before harvest.

Is mold on strawberries dangerous?

How dangerous is mold on strawberries? It is well known that mold can contain toxins that can be harmful to your health and moldy fruit can also contain bacteria. If strawberries have been attacked with mold pores and are not refrigerated, they can go moldy within a day or two. And if they’re kept in the fridge, they can take five to seven days to spoil.

Can moldy strawberries be eaten?

You may be wondering if you can cut away mold on strawberries and still eat the leftover fruit? You can usually cut off the affected parts and eat the healthy parts, but some mold spores may remain invisible in the fruit because it is a microscopic fungus. Therefore, it would be advisable that you discard the spoiled fruit. And people with a weakened immune system, e.g. B. Elderly or sick people should be extra careful.

If you have mold on strawberries, should you throw them all away?

Don’t throw away the whole pack of strawberries if some fruits go moldy. Throw only the berries that touched the moldy berry. And any berries that look fresh and healthy are yours to enjoy.

Is it possible to wash mold from berries?

In theory, you can wash mold off the strawberries if it’s only on the surface. However, it is important to note that the mold may have already penetrated the fruit, even if you can’t see it. Therefore, it would be wise to throw away the moldy fruit and get some fresh fruit.

How to prevent mold growth on fruit?

You should keep your strawberries fresh if you want to avoid mold growth. You must therefore store your fruit correctly so that your strawberries stay fresh for as long as possible and do not go mouldy. Follow these steps:

First wash the strawberries. If possible, use a solution of white vinegar and water, which kills the mold spores.

In a large bowl, combine a quantity of white vinegar and cold water in a ratio of 3 parts water to 1 part vinegar.

Then carefully add the strawberries and let them sit for a few minutes. Then stir them and put them in a colander.

Rinse under fresh water and drain excess moisture.

To dry the fruit properly, place it on clean paper towels.

Once the berries are dry, you need to put them in a container for the refrigerator. Note that the airflow over the fruit helps it stay fresher for longer.

Note that spores from moldy food can also accumulate in your refrigerator. How do you avoid this? To keep your groceries as fresh as possible, it’s a good idea to clean out the fridge every few months. Use a mixture of 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 1 liter of water.

What happens when you eat moldy food?

You may accidentally eat moldy food. What to do? First of all, don’t panic – you’ll probably be fine. Make sure you don’t have any symptoms for the rest of the day. Most likely you will be fine.

In some cases, mold can cause certain health problems, including symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, increased fever, or diarrhea. In this case, you should immediately consult a doctor. Some allergic reactions may also be delayed. That depends on what type of mold it is.