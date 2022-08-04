If you are a cat you might as well save the world. Or at least other cats. This is the story of Stray, which has been at the top of the most popular titles since it came out two weeks ago. It is also the name of the cat protagonist of the Annapurna Interactive video game, which seeks its way into a virtual world and in the meantime helps animal protection associations to raise funds. tens of thousands of dollars for stray Americans, including lotteries, streaming parties, appeals for cat adoptions. Annapurna also booked Meow Parlor, the NYC coffee and cat adoption agency, for a weekend, as well as donating a thousand dollars. Visitors could purchase themed gadgets and play for 20 minutes surrounded by cats (Stray also fascinates cats, as the videos on social media demonstrate).

The game

BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive have put together a platform adventure full of charm. A story with a cyberpunk atmosphere curated with love and with a strongly inspired artistic direction. A product anchored to the best tradition of independent video games, but which succeeds in the difficult task of reaching hearts and meeting the taste of a wide audience.

Kittens do not touch

The small Stray is a beautiful cat with a tawny and brindle coat, the protagonist of our adventure, part of a feline family that lives near a disused sewage system, surrounded by lush vegetation.

One day like many others the colony is intent on exploring the area but a connecting pipe gives way and our little feline falls into the void, only to wake up in pain, confused and alone, in an unknown territory.

The initial scene, made with cunning, is not particularly gory but it manages to establish a strong empathic bond right away between the kitten and the gamer. It is a natural, immediate feeling that triggers in the player the desire to protect and save the stray.

The voyage of discovery of Stray starts from the gray and ghostly slums of the Dead City, an underground and fortified structure, the first setting of the adventure, where thanks to a series of cryptic messages that appear on the omnipresent monitors, the cat meets B-12, a small drone equipped with advanced artificial intelligence. The funny B-12 will be a forgetful Virgil for the cat, a guide who in turn tries to reconstruct his own faded memories. And to cement this strange partnership, the drone makes the little feline wear a special harness. Of course just worn the constriction, ours Stray behaves like any cat who has attended the Gattors-Studio, then throws himself on the ground with dead weight, then crawls, obviously pretending to be seriously injured

An intense adventure

BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive have made a dense adventure, full of ideas and with a pinch of social criticism. The story is divided into twelve chapters, each of which presents a different environment to investigate that also requires a different approach to exploration.

To complete the odyssey of Stray, which develops in a rather linear way, it takes about five hours, but if you want to collect all the secrets and above all enjoy the beauty of the environments, which offer splendid moving images, you need to add two hours. If, on the other hand, you take pictures compulsively, screenshots of an adorable red cat who has become the hero of social media for days, the length of the game becomes a completely secondary factor.

The artistic realization

The greatest merit of this pearl of indie development is undoubtedly the artistic direction that accompanies all the game sequences, without interruptions or hesitations, from start to finish. Every moment is an inspired imagethe color palette is varied, designed to arouse the right feeling in the player, the correct emotional nuance.

Stray stages all classic themes of the cyberpunk science fiction current, but shows them with detached wonder through the curious instinct of a cat. The French team has created a vertical game environment, which at times recalls the utopia of the living bridge, portrayed in the novel by William Gibson, Virtual Light. The cyber current fits into atmospheres and a series of hermetic themes very dear to the world of independent video game developers. In this case it is clear the reference to the work of the Danish team Playdead, which in Stray it manifests itself with a lighter, almost fairytale-like poetic vein.

All versions of the Randagio

The work of BlueTwelve, strongly recommended to all cat and cat, is available digitally in the PlayStation store, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Free of charge in the catalog for subscribers to the PS Plus Extra and Premium service. On PC, on the Steam platform, it is on sale, again in digital format, for 26.99 euros. In collaboration with iam8bit, BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive and Skybound Games, there will also be an exclusive edition of Stray for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, currently available for pre-order.

Accompanying the physical editions will also be released a vinyl with the beautiful ambient chillout soundtrack created by composer Yann Van Der Cruyssen. The physical edition of Stray will arrive on September 20, 2022, while the exclusive editions will be shipped in the winter of 2022, the vinyl in the first quarter of 2023.