After two years of more or less complete isolation the concept of “live streaming” has entered mass culture from the main door. But streaming on Twitch and partly on YouTube is a thriving subculture that now affects thousands of people who have made it a fun hobby with which to show their passions and in some cases a job that a few years ago it was not even possible to imagine.

The 14 tools to best stream on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube One of the (many) things that the pandemic has found us unprepared for is undoubtedly the equipment for streaming, live and teleconferencing: millions of people have stormed electronics stores in search of tools for distance learning and meetings of work, while others discovered Twitch and maybe started a career as a streamer. To do this, it is important to have the right tools, so here are some tips on equipment for streaming and conferences with a higher quality level.

From the point of view of the software it is paradoxical that almost everything is based on a free software called OBS, for which there are many online guides, while as regards thehardwareAs often happens when a new entertainment industry is formed, the supply of dedicated gadgets and devices to the world of streaming that allow anyone to create a home studio complete with lights, direction, theme songs and camera cuts.

The leading company in the sector is undoubtedly Elgato, a German brand owned by the Californian Corsair which was the first to understand the market potential. Sue are in fact the most used capture cards, which over time have been joined by some now essential devices. One above all is the Stream Deck, that is a programmable LED keypad with which to change the scene, start a theme song, launch sound effects, let guests in and so on. Recently Elgato also launched two microphones designed specifically for streaming that include software that can manage the various sound sources like a small recording studio, so as not to risk not being heard while playing or talking to off-air guests. If, on the other hand, you prefer something with a little personality, Razer has a microphone that displays simple emoticons. Then there are the lights: the Elgato Key Lights, also available in medium or mini cut, for outdoor live shows to which LED strips are added to give a vaguely cyberpunk touch.

Talking about luci it is impossible not to mention Nanoleaf, a Canadian brand that starting from crowdfunding for a smart bulb after years has developed light panels today hugely popular with thousands of streamers. A real fashion, indeed a stylistic code that can be seen in the background of many broadcasts, a bit like the “gaming” chairs that recall those of the pilots.

Even because in live shows, aesthetics count, especially on Twitch. The decision to stay and watch someone or pass by is obviously related to the topics and physical appearance, but if you are poorly lit, if the background is a white wall, a messy room or, worse, a window that creates an annoying backlight, maybe with cavernous audio, hardly anyone will stay connected, unless you are already famous on your own, of course. Good lighting and good audio can instantly make you “professional” with little effort.

Another very important thing is the personal touch, so bookcases are good but also an object that says something about you and your passions. Nerd-themed gadgets, cinematic memorabilia, a screen where you can show pixel art or even your program logo made specifically with neon, if you really want everyone to know immediately who you are. The beauty of streaming is sharing, it’s a bit as if the public enters your home a bit, like a group of old friends: we might as well welcome them in the best possible way.