Thirty years ago, Capcom released Street Fighter II for the Super Nintendo in Japan, followed by a release in the West. As you know, it went on to be a huge hit, selling 6.3 million units and becoming a pop culture icon, and it’s still getting new installs to this day, with Street Fighter 6 premiering next year.

However, when Capcom launched Street Fighter V six years ago, things weren’t looking good. It suffers from a laggy controller, lack of single-player gameplay and an overall barebones demo. It received mixed reviews and sales were mediocre. Fortunately, Capcom never gave up on their game and kept improving it with impressive support – and eventually it started selling well.

Well, Capcom has now officially confirmed it’s the best-selling Street Fighter game of all time, beating Street Fighter II with 300,000 copies. It should be known that this is just the base version of Street Fighter II, not a later version like Super Street Fighter II, but of course it’s still impressive and will continue to climb further as Street Fighter V still sells well.

As the eagle-eyed Neogaf user pointed out, another truly classic Capcom sequel is also about to be replaced by a newer game, as Mega Man II only sold 10,000 units before Mega Man 11 . It is likely to pass this year.

Street Fighter V

Thanks EventHubs

See also  Competitions in Medicine, for the Review the professors remain in their place: "No disqualification from positions"

