The heart of the event will move to the castle, so in Piazza Martiri there will be room for a padel court. A little over a week from the start of the Streetgames sponsored by Sim immobiliare, scheduled from 24 June to 2 July in Novara, the organizers unveil the program of the event which transforms the historic center into a sports and entertainment village. The biggest novelty of the 17th edition (the 11th in Novara) will be a mobile arena where you can practice the now famous…