Strefezza pushes Lecce away from the relegation zone: 1-0 to Udinese, salvation closest | A league

Gabriel Strefezza’s ninth goal of the season from a penalty took Lecce away from the relegation zone. Baroni’s team wins 1-0 with Udinese in the first advance of the 32nd matchday of Serie A; maximum result with minimum effort, three points in the pocket against a team that now has little to ask for in the championship. Motivations made the difference, as well as a dirty trick by Udogie who lands Gendrey in the Juventus area just before the half hour: penalty and goal – decisive – by Strefezza.

Thus, the Giallorossi rediscover a victory that had been missing since mid-February, they go up to +5 on Verona and take a small step towards the safe zone. Surprisingly, Sottil left Beto out due to back pain, raised Nestorovski up front and introduced Thauvin in the second half. Among the black and whites, the entry into the field in the final of the inglese class 2005 Vivaldo Semedo, who had already come on in the final minutes against Verona. However, the result has not changed, a penalty from Strefezza was enough for Baroni’s team to get away from the hot spot.

