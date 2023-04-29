Home » Strefezza pushes Lecce away from the relegation zone: 1-0 to Udinese, salvation closest | A league
Health

Strefezza pushes Lecce away from the relegation zone: 1-0 to Udinese, salvation closest | A league

by admin
Strefezza pushes Lecce away from the relegation zone: 1-0 to Udinese, salvation closest | A league

Gabriel Strefezza’s ninth goal of the season from a penalty took Lecce away from the relegation zone. Baroni’s team wins 1-0 with Udinese in the first advance of the 32nd matchday of Serie A; maximum result with minimum effort, three points in the pocket against a team that now has little to ask for in the championship. Motivations made the difference, as well as a dirty trick by Udogie who lands Gendrey in the Juventus area just before the half hour: penalty and goal – decisive – by Strefezza.

Thus, the Giallorossi rediscover a victory that had been missing since mid-February, they go up to +5 on Verona and take a small step towards the safe zone. Surprisingly, Sottil left Beto out due to back pain, raised Nestorovski up front and introduced Thauvin in the second half. Among the black and whites, the entry into the field in the final of the inglese class 2005 Vivaldo Semedo, who had already come on in the final minutes against Verona. However, the result has not changed, a penalty from Strefezza was enough for Baroni’s team to get away from the hot spot.

LECCE-UDINESE, THE OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

LECCE-UDINESE, THE MOVIOLA

See also  Not only milk but also this vegetable would help the health of our bones

You may also like

Varese, 17-year-old attacked by baby gang outside school...

Gemini, the morning has gold in its mouth:...

“Not with us, but it’s not deportation” –...

Diets, the best for heart health. Ketogenic and...

Healthy & Healthy Episode II: With the three-quarters...

Ukraine, live – Zelensky: “With Xi I discussed...

Nail designs with flowers for your next manicure

13-year-old driving hero saves everyone

Al Businco the cure of chronic pain disease

Internet disruption and failure: What rights do consumers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy