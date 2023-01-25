Morning training for Sampdoria who are preparing to face the away match in Bergamo in Bogliasco, where they will face Atalanta at the “Gewiss Stadium” on Saturday (8.45 pm). Dejan Stankovic and his staff directed a session focused on developing strength in the gym, then on pitch 2 of the “Mugnaini” tactical session and practice matches in small spaces.

Differentiate yourself. Manolo Gabbiadini is still at rest following an acute low back pain. Therapies and physiotherapy for Omar Colley (trauma of the outer right knee), Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri (slight muscle injury to the left thigh). Finally, differentiated paths for Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Simone Trimboli and Martin Turk. Tomorrow, Thursday, the team will be back to training again in the morning.