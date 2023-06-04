Home » Strength in the gym
Strength in the gym

Head straight to the next challenge, the first leg of the playoffs: after returning from Parma in the night (here the highlights of the “Tardini” match and the post-match interviews), Cagliari met at the Assemini sports center to begin preparation at Thursday’s match against Bari at the Unipol Domus (8.30 pm).

There are two working groups: the players who scored the most minutes in last night’s match had a de-fatiguing session. For all others activation and strength exercises in the gym.

Tomorrow, Monday 5, the team will take the field in the morning. Tuesday 6 the appointment is at the Unipol Domus: the rossoblùs will train with open doors, free admission from 6.15 pm in the Curva Nord sector.

