Do you want to strengthen and nourish your hair? Use these natural remedies to be able to keep your hair safe: it will be splendid!
Hair is one of the strengths of human beings, a bit like Samson. If they get damaged, they appear brittle, they start to fall and tend to break, becomes a real tragedy. There are some specific times of the year in which unfortunately all this is inevitable but we can try to intervene with natural remediestrying to limit the damage. If we want to strengthen and nourish our hair it is good to rely on some simple and small rules.
Let’s see together how to keep our hair safe, making it shining and strong in no time at all and above all using only natural ingredients.
Shiny, strong and wonderful hair? Get it this way
As we said previously, i hair they are one of the strengths of human beings and maybe even one of their weapons of seduction. Having thick, fragrant, colored and above all well-groomed hair attracts the gaze of those around us much more. Unfortunately this does not always happen. There are times of the year when the hair tends to lose points: they tend to fall, to wear out, to be dull or undernourished and to appear really ‘ugly’ even to observe. How can we fix it? With the following natural ingredients, effective and cheap, which will give us a truly perfect result.
To strengthen our hair we will certainly need:
- Olive oil. This ingredient, mainly used in the kitchen, can be also applied to our hair to make them soft and over nourished. Obviously you need to know how to dose its use, otherwise we’d risk finding ourselves with greasy hair and we’d have to do several washes to get rid of everything. To create the super nutritious pack we will have to put some olive oil in a bowl, dip a cotton or cotton ball and dab it on your hair, starting from the middle of the length to the tips. They will look super nourished and glowing.
- Castor oil. Unlike olive oil, castor oil can be applied, always in small quantities, directly on the scalp. It is usually sold in small bottles containing a dropper, with which we can apply it to the skin: massage and then rinse. The result will be perfect.
- Eat plenty of seasonal fruit and vegetables. We know that in order to have beautiful and very thick hair, you have to start from the inside: by eating healthy and giving our body more vitamins. This is why it is always recommended, even in this case, to eat lots of fruit and above all drink a lot of water.
- Rosemary essential oil. This can either be purchased in herbal medicine or you can decide to prepare it at home (plus an infusion). To apply also directly on the crownwill have a beneficial action.