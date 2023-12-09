Home » Strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location
Strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location

Strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location

In order to expand the attractiveness of Germany as a pharmaceutical location and to ensure a reliable supply of medicines, the Federal Government is committed to improving the framework conditions and for a strong, sustainable and internationally competitive pharmaceutical industry in Germany and the European Union. As part of the federal government’s pharmaceutical strategy, clinical research is to be facilitated, the protection of intellectual property is to be strengthened and the establishment of production facilities in Germany is to be specifically promoted.

