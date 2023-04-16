Home » Strengthen health systems – cope with the consequences of Ebola
Health

Strengthen health systems – cope with the consequences of Ebola

The ministers were accompanied by a delegation, which included the chairwoman of the Bundestag Committee for Economic Cooperation and Development Dagmar Wöhrl, Helmut Heiderich MdB, the President of Welthungerhilfe Bärbel Dieckmann, Johannes Richert from the German Red Cross, Bernd Pastors from action medeor eV and Ebola – Representatives of the Federal Government included Ambassador Walter Lindner.

The first destination was the Ghanaian capital Accra. Ghana, which was spared the Ebola epidemic, serves as a logistics base for supplies to the hardest-hit countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. More than 10,000 people died there from Ebola. The epidemic set the three states back five to ten years economically.

In Ghana, the delegation not only visited the UN depot, but also laboratory facilities and development cooperation projects, including vocational training and drug production. Talks with members of the government and the current chairman of the West African economic community ECOWAS, President John Dramani Mahama, were also on the agenda. During his visit to Berlin in January, President Mahama supported a six-point plan by Chancellor Angela Merkel on the lessons learned from the Ebola crisis.

The delegation stayed in Liberia on Thursday and Friday. In addition to talks with helpers in the fight against Ebola, the ministers visited a hospital in the capital, Monrovia. They also met Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her efforts to end the civil war.

