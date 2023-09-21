strengthen international cooperation to improve global health

Printable version

Press release no. 53

Date of the press release 21 September 2023

UN, Schillaci: strengthening international cooperation to improve global health

“International cooperation is essential for the prevention, preparation and response to health emergencies. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that viruses have no borders and that it is necessary to strengthen health services and an interdisciplinary approach with a view to equity.”

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said this while speaking at the first of the plenary sessions on health of the UN General Assembly, dedicated to the prevention, preparation and management of health emergencies.

“The UN General Assembly certainly represents the appropriate forum to strengthen coordination at an international level to guarantee assistance and care for all and implement the One Health strategy in the implementation of health policies – added the Minister – Today we are even more aware how the interconnection between human health, animal health and environmental protection contributes to improving global health. These are issues that we are already involved in at a national level and which will also be at the center of the Italian presidency of the G7″.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

