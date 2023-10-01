Strengthen patient education! eurocom publishes information brochure and film for International Breast Cancer Month

Berlin – “Breast cancer – what now? My path to balance” – this is the title under which eurocom is publishing a special information offering on the occasion of this year’s International Breast Cancer Month in October. Brochure and film dialogue, created from a project with the Academy for Illustration and Design Berlin, bring together the most important information and include the individual perspective and experiences of affected women. Eurocom Managing Director Oda Hagemeier explains the approach: “Around 75,000 women get breast cancer in Germany every year. Even if the chances of recovery are high these days, the diagnosis is a shock and patients rely on comprehensive information. It must give greater consideration to the conservative treatment option of external breast balancing as a risk-free alternative to surgical breast reconstruction. It must be ensured that patients receive follow-up care that meets their individual needs after tumor removal. That’s what we stand for.”

“Breast cancer – what now? My Path to Compensation” provides information about the various surgical methods for removing the tumor and the subsequent treatment. How do breast reconstruction and external balancing with breast prostheses differ? What are the advantages and disadvantages of each? What different options for initial and definitive care are available? And what claims can be made against health insurance companies? Patients, their relatives and everyone involved in the prescription and care receive generally understandable answers.

The brochure and film are now available for free download on the eurocom website at eurocom-info.de/service/publikationen/.

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner in the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the supply of medical aids can be ensured currently and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the areas of compression therapy and orthopedic aids belong to the association.