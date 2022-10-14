With the arrival of the cold we can get sick more easily, but with these simple remedies you can strengthen your immune system in no time.

In autumn getting sick is really easy. The fault is not only the advent of cold, but it is also in a certain sense ours.

In fact, when we begin to feel that the summer heat is slowly abandoning us, initially we often still keep our guard down and avoid covering ourselves adequately and, above all, we forget to implement small precautions that can help us strengthen our immune system.

We have to though first premise one thing: the latter is composed of a network of cells, tissues and organs which, working in synergy, defend our body from viruses and bacteria, which can generate infections.

When the system is healthy – so everyone can work well together – it is able to recognize all possible “enemies” and to counter them. When, however, it is not, let these enter the human organism, which however remains an ideal breeding environment for many microorganisms.

Having said that, what can we do to be able to strengthen our immune system? Here are some simple rules to follow.

Here’s how to strengthen the immune system

Come to strengthen the immune system in the fall, when the cold arrives? There are various methods.

First, healthy lifestyle is everything. This means everything and nothing, some might think, but in reality there are a set of many small precautions that can improve your life in no time.

The first general rule is not to smoke: in fact, this is a practice that hurts from different points of view, but that certainly does not help us not to get sick, on the contrary.

The second is to eat healthy. Is there a link between the immune system and diet? Yes, because through what we ingest, we can introduce into our body the necessary nutrients to always remain in good health.

But what is the best diet, which allows us to stay healthy? That varies, where by varies we mean that it is able to contain most of the nutrients. So yes to everything, but not in huge quantities.

In this regard, if you want to eat only foods that are beneficial to your body even when you eat out, here’s what you need to do.

Likewise, too exercise plays a fundamental role in strengthening our immune defenses. This, in fact, promotes circulation, which in turn ensures that the cells that make up our immune system can be free to move as they want, exercising their intended role.

Vi then there is also stress, which also plays a fundamental role on the immune system. The situations that can generate it, in fact, delay the production of antibodies and suppress the activity of T lymphocytes.

One study conducted by Ohio State University revealed that stress disrupts communications between the nervous system, the endocrine (hormonal) system, and the immune system, which should normally always be in close contact.

What to do then? It would be good to minimize stressful situations, obviously as far as possible.

Finally, we need to understand how much cold is closely related to the response of the immune system. Technically, according to experts, this is not the case: what causes us to get sick the most in autumn and winter is the longer time we spend inside closed spaces, where more germs and bacteria proliferate.

It should be added, however, that it is thought that low temperatures can lead to an increase in the levels of some cytokines, proteins and hormones that act as messengers in the immune system. But there is still a big question mark on this.

In any case, in uncertainty it is always good cover up as much as possible, avoid exposing yourself too much to low temperatures, always dress appropriately.

And if we stay indoors for a long time, it would be appropriate wash your hands often, to prevent any microorganisms we come into contact with from reaching our mouth or eyes and entering our body.

To all these rules, however, we must add an important fact. Also age could play a key role in the proper functioning of our immune system. We must indeed admit this slows down with the passage of time.

From a certain point on in one’s life, in fact, even after a simple flu it is more difficult to heal, since there are fewer cells that defend the body. However, we must specify that this is obviously a very subjective fact: everyone ages in their own way, in every sense.

However, we need this to understand that each organism is unique and that each therefore reacts in its own way. Putting these small precautions into place, however, can always be useful. After all, it doesn’t hurt to try.