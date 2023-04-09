Home Health Strengthening global health cooperation: Federal Minister of Health Gröhe travels to the USA
Strengthening global health cooperation: Federal Minister of Health Gröhe travels to the USA

As a consequence of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014, the WHO initiated reforms to strengthen cooperation to tackle cross-border health crises in the long term. Together with WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan, the ministers now discussed the reform efforts of the World Health Organization. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe had already discussed the desired further development with Chan the evening before. In addition, the GHSI meeting discussed further support options for the implementation of the International Health Regulations in developing countries. This also includes an aid fund set up at the WHO, which offers immediate access to funds in the event of health crises. The World Bank, whose vice president also took part in the deliberations, is planning another financing option in the event of pandemic events.

Important discussions with health experts

On the fringes of the conference, Federal Minister of Health Gröhe also held individual talks. Patient safety was the subject of the exchange with Jeremy Hunt, UK Secretary of State for Health. Both looked ahead to the Patient Safety Summit, which will take place in London in March. The overarching themes at the meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Dr. Jane Philpott were the similar health policy challenges and the traditionally close cooperation between the two countries.

The Federal Minister of Health also met with a number of experts on the previous two days of his trip to the USA. And as at the GHSI conference, global health crises dominated the discussions – such as those with the UN Ebola representative Dr. David Nabarro and with Ramesh Rajasingham, United Nations (UN) Director of the High Level Panel on the Global Response to Health Crises. A short time later, in New Brunswick, the minister found out about research into new medicines at the health care company Johnson & Johnson. The group, which also has research centers in Gröhe’s Neuss constituency, is currently developing an Ebola vaccine and drugs to treat neglected tropical diseases.

