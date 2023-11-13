Strengthening the Core: What Exercises are Best After Fifty According to Harvard Experts

Strengthen Your Core for a Healthy Back and Better Balance

Keeping your core strong and stable is essential for maintaining proper posture and stability as you age. The core muscles, which include the abdominals, lower back, and pelvic muscles, play a vital role in improving physical fitness and preventing back pain. As we get older, the importance of keeping these muscles strong becomes even more crucial.

Harvard Medical School emphasizes that exercises that work the core should be a part of any physical exercise program. Whether you want to improve sports performance, prevent back pain, or simply feel more comfortable and agile in your daily activities, working on your core is essential.

Weakness in the core muscles can lead to a loss of balance and the development of muscle pain, especially as we enter middle age. According to Marty Boehm, a physical therapist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the core muscles provide stability to the moving parts of the trunk, including the middle back, rib cage, spine, and hips.

However, not all exercises are beneficial for strengthening the core. Some popular exercises, such as squats and crunches, may not be as effective as previously believed. Squats and crunches can potentially cause neck strain and overwork the hip flexor muscles, leading to back pain in middle-aged individuals.

To effectively strengthen the core, Harvard experts recommend working multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Exercises that promote functional strength, such as those found in Pilates and yoga, can be highly beneficial. It’s important to start slowly, gradually increasing the number of repetitions as your muscles become stronger.

In addition to strengthening the core, it’s essential to maintain flexibility. Just like a tree trunk, your core muscles need to be strong and flexible to provide proper support for your arms and legs. Pilates and yoga exercises take this into account and focus on building functional strength and flexibility, rather than just sculpting the body.

Before beginning any exercise routine, it’s important to warm up your muscles and stretch properly to prevent injury. By incorporating core-strengthening exercises and focusing on flexibility, you can work towards a healthier back, improved balance, and overall physical well-being as you age.

Share this: Facebook

X

