Streptococcal infection alarm: tampon boom and the antibiotic is no longer found

Pediatricians are sounding the alarm: between infections and reinfections, cases of pharyngitis and streptococcus scarlet fever are at their peak after months of great diffusion, especially among younger patients. This is demonstrated by the great boom in swabs made in pharmacies to detect the bacterium, which went from 3,857 to over 77,000 in one year (growth of +2,000%), but also by the months-long shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, which is almost no longer found in pharmacy. However, the unavailability of equivalent medicines is also growing, thus determining the need to resort to alternative antibiotics, which are sometimes less appropriate.

Off-season peak: tampons and antibiotics boom

«A series of infections and ping pong reinfections from streptococcus A are prolonging outbreaks of pharyngitis and scarlet fever in late May, causing an off-season peak, also made up of more cases in the same children who are re-infected in a short time». However, it is important “to avoid do-it-yourself swabs or asymptomatic swabs to make an appropriate diagnosis, correctly selecting the patients to whom to prescribe the antibiotic”. Commenting on the exponential increase in tampons and antibiotic sales, it is susanna esposito, full professor of pediatrics at the University of Parma and coordinator of the Technical Table and Infectious Diseases of the Italian Society of Pediatrics. According to Iqvia, a global provider of health data, if from October 2021 to March 2022 3,857 tampons had been sold, from October 2022 to March 2023, there were 77,661 equal to an increase of 1,913%. At the same time, as emerges from the data, the sales of the antibiotics indicated against this bacterium, i.e. amoxicillin, are growing: from November 2021 to March 2022, 11.9 million doses were sold compared to 16.4 million in the period November 2022 – March 2023, equal to +38% in 2023

The return of pathogens after the measures for Covid

«We have an immunological debt in the population – Esposito points out again – due to the lower circulation of pathogens due to the measures introduced for the Covid pandemic. This has favored the increase of infections of different types. We have seen this with an influenza epidemic that has made 14 million infections this year, with the increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and with the surge in streptococcal pharyngitis and scarlet fever seen in recent months. Infections that often, with a ping pong effect, also return two or three times on the same child, leading to multiple cycles of antibiotics in the space of a few weeks. Symptomatic cases of group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus “must be treated, not for fever or pharyngitis per se, but for the risk of possible rare complications, including abscesses and rheumatic disease”. However, we must “avoid doing it yourself: the swab bought in a pharmacy made at home does not have the same reliability as the one performed by an expert”. Furthermore, he adds, “the swab must be avoided in the absence of symptoms because this bacterium can be present in healthy carriers and in this case there is no need to intervene with therapies”.

The shortage of the antibiotic and the alternatives

Meanwhile, the shortage of amoxicillin-based drugs continues to worry: “Since it is an antibiotic particularly suitable for the treatment of the most common respiratory infections, especially in children, it is easy to understand the discomfort parents are experiencing due to the difficulty in finding the medicine at the pharmacy,” he explains Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi). Not only that: “In the absence of the active ingredient, the unavailability of equivalent medicines also increases, which determines the need to resort to alternative, less appropriate antibiotics” For the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, in this situation it is “a very important responsibility of the doctor not to change the class and not to use those antibiotics to be preserved, those with a greater spectrum of action. So stay in the realm of beta-lactam antibiotics, of which penicillins are a part”. «Amoxicillin belongs to the semi-synthetic penicillins. The responsibility – concludes Pregliasco – is to find different molecules. Fortunately, there are some in this category: oxacillin, cloxacillin, nafcillin and piperacillin. So there are, I would say, many active ingredients, which also represent drugs with famous brands».