Streptococcal infection: symptoms and treatments

Rome is currently the city most affected by streptococcus infections which are causing many absences from nursery and primary schools. Already a few years ago the same bacterium had brought several children to the hospital with serious results. The risk of serious consequences for the vast majority of people is low and antibiotic therapy is very effective if started early. Streptococcus is a bacterium commonly found in the throat that can trigger serious infections.

At the origin there would be precisely the slowdown of the limitations for the Covid pandemic. In the first years of their life, children would have been protected from any infection by not developing adequate antibodies.

Group A strep

The variant that is affecting many children is the pyogenes. Its main feature is that it is very contagious. Being found in the mucous membrane of the nose and throat, it can be transmitted by coughing and/or sneezing or even by salivary contact.

Intervene as soon as possible to prevent it from reaching veins and arteries

Invasive infection is a serious, sometimes life-threatening condition in which bacteria have made their way into the body, such as the blood, deep muscles, fatty tissue, or lungs. The bacterium is often found on the skin without causing any problems. Contagion is therefore very easy. Infections, when they do occur, are usually mild, but can be very serious if they enter the bloodstream.

What are the symptoms of strep infection?

Streptococcus can colonize the throat and skin and remain asymptomatic. However, the disease can manifest itself with the following symptoms:

  • fever
  • intense pain
  • severe swelling
  • redness around any wounds
  • dizziness
  • confusion
  • low pressure
  • skin rash
  • abdominal pain

What are the therapies?

A 24-hour antibiotic treatment prevents a group A streptococcal infection from becoming more contagious. However, to treat it adequately, it is necessary to complete the entire antibiotic therapy.

The active ingredient of choice for both mild infections and more serious group A streptococcus disease is penicillin. In case of allergy to this antibiotic it is possible to rely on erythromycin, which however can be associated with resistance.

