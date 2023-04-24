Streptococci: Symptoms, Contagion, Treatment | gesundheit.de

© Getty Images/Bet_Noire

Streptococci are a group of bacteria, some types of which can cause various diseases. These include, for example, mild infections in the ear, throat or soft tissue (e.g. fatty tissue and muscles), but also serious illnesses such as Inflammation of the lungs (pneumonia), inflammation of the meninges (meningitis) and inflammation of the heart. It is also possible that toxins (poisons) produced by the bacteria can cause diseases such as scarlet fever. If you are infected with streptococci, medical treatment should be initiated immediately. Without treatment, complications such as rheumatic fever can occur. What exactly are streptococci, how contagious are they, what are the symptoms of strep infection and how do you treat them? You can read that and more here.

What are streptococci?

Streptococci are microorganisms from the genus Bacteria. The name refers to the shape and arrangement of the bacteria under the microscope. They are spherically round (kókkos) and arranged in chains (streptós). In addition, they are immobile and cannot produce dangerous spores. Streptococci, like the staphylococci, belong to the group of gram-positive bacteria. This means that they can be specially stained microscopically.

There are many different types of streptococci, mainly found as part of the normal bacterial colonization of the skin and mucous membranes, especially in the mouth. Most representatives are harmless. Only a few types of streptococci are harmful to humans, but they can cause serious illnesses.

Classification: What types of streptococci are there?

Streptococci can be classified in a variety of ways. First, the streptococci are differentiated in the laboratory according to their ability to dissolve red blood cells (erythrocytes). This process is known as haemolysis, and one also speaks of haemolytic streptococci. The alpha-hemolytic streptococci, which reduce hemoglobin (i.e. the red blood pigment), include, among others Pneumococci (Streptococcus pneumoniae), which can cause pneumonia or otitis media.

Streptococci that can completely dissolve erythrocytes are called beta-hemolytic streptococci. Some important representatives of these are:

Group A streptococci (A streptococci): The main representative Streptococcus pyogenes mainly causes throat infections such as angina (tonsillitis) and scarlet fever.

Group B streptococci (B streptococci): The main representative Streptococcus agalactiae mainly causes neonatal meningitis, i.e. meningitis in babies.

Group D streptococci (D streptococci): These are found in the gastrointestinal tract and are also known as enterococci.

Transmission: Are streptococci contagious?

Pathogenic streptococci are contagious. What you should know about the transfer:

Streptococci are transmitted via smear infections, i.e. direct contact with surfaces or parts of the body (such as the hands) contaminated with the bacterium, as well as through droplet infections. The latter happens, for example, by coughing or sneezing.

The incubation period of a streptococcal infection is up to three days, in rare cases up to a week.

How long you are contagious depends on whether you receive therapy: Without treatment, the affected person remains capable of transmission for up to three weeks. With antibiotic therapy, the contagiousness ends after 24 hours.

You can protect yourself from infection by good body and hand hygiene. You should also meet infected people with a mask (mouth and nose protection).

In addition, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends vaccination against pneumococci for small children and people over 60 years of age to prevent potentially dangerous pneumonia.

The topic is also of particular importance during pregnancy: every third pregnant woman carries streptococcus B in the intestine or vagina without having any symptoms. At birth, the pathogens can be passed on to the baby and cause serious infections. To prevent this, a smear test for B streptococcus is recommended in the 35th to 37th week of pregnancy. If the result is positive, appropriate treatment is given.

How do you get a strep infection?

Streptococci colonize the skin of humans and animals and are also found in the environment. Even with appropriate hygiene measures, contact cannot always be prevented. The bacterium is taken in through body openings such as the mouth and thus enters the body in order to settle in the lungs or intestines, for example.

Normally, our immune system protects us from an outbreak of infection. People with weakened pathogen defenses are particularly affected. These are mainly small children, people over 60 years of age or people whose immune system is impaired due to medication or previous illnesses.

The symptoms of an infection with streptococci are very diverse and depend on the corresponding clinical picture:

In general, patients show a pronounced feeling of weakness, do not feel efficient and may have fever and swollen lymph nodes.

People with infections of the throat or airways with Streptococci A or pneumococci complain about Sore throat, fever, chills, runny nose and cough to serious breathing difficulties as part of pneumonia.

A sore throat with streptococci can also lead to scarlet fever. The disease usually occurs in children of kindergarten and primary school age, but is also possible in adults. Typical of this is a fiery red rash that occurs all over the body. Another symptom is a purulent tongue, also called raspberry tongue.

Streptococci B infections can cause meningitis. Patients complain of headaches and visual disturbances, which can be triggered primarily by light stimuli. Dizziness and a stiff neck are also typical.

Streptococci D (enterococci) cause gastrointestinal problems. These may present as nausea, diarrhea or vomiting.

In addition, the bacteria can enter the body through small skin injuries and then cause skin infections. These can show up as purulent inflammation with redness, swelling and pain.

Diagnostics: What tests are there?

In the case of fever and physical exhaustion without a recognizable cause, a doctor’s visit is advisable. There, after a doctor’s consultation in which the symptoms are asked (anamnesis) and a physical examination, the suspected diagnosis of the bacterial infection can be made.

The streptococci are detected by a throat swab or a stool sample. Based on these samples, the pathogen can be detected in the laboratory and a targeted therapy can be carried out. It is also possible to find out the result immediately by means of quick tests.

Treatment: what happens when you have strep?

In most cases, streptococcal infections are complete Antibiotics very treatable. As gram-positive bacteria, the pathogens are sensitive to penicillins such as amoxicillin.

In addition, symptomatic therapy can reduce the symptoms. The focus is on fever-reducing and pain-relieving drugs such as ibuprofen or novaminsulfone. If you have gastrointestinal problems, you can take antiemetics for nausea or medication for diarrhea. In the case of coughing and breathing difficulties, on the other hand, expectorant and decongestant medications are helpful.

Home remedies such as ginger or sage can also be used, for example to relieve a sore throat. If you have a fever, you can use calf wraps and cold compresses.

In addition, healing can be accelerated by taking it easy and not doing heavy physical work. Sport should also be completely avoided during the acute illness.

History: what is dangerous about streptococci?

Streptococcal infection can usually be treated very effectively with rapid antibiotic therapy. For people who are in good health and have an intact immune system, infection usually does not pose a risk. Immunocompromised people, the elderly and young children are at increased risk of a more serious infection.

A feared complication is rheumatic fever. This disease can result from an infection in the throat. This is an autoimmune disease that can lead to inflammation of numerous organs such as the skin, heart and joints. Permanent heart damage as a result of the disease is particularly bad for the prognosis of the patient. Blood poisoning (sepsis) is also a possible, albeit very rare, complication of an infection with streptococci.

