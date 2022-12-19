news-txt”>

Streptococcus, which commonly causes sore throat and scarlet fever but which can cause a serious autoimmune disease called rheumatic fever and other even fatal complications (for example, it is one of the leading causes of death after childbirth), is a bacterium that kills at least half a million people a year, a number which however is most likely an underestimate: at the moment there is no vaccine, even if the World Health Organization declared the need for one a few years ago now, but there are at least two vaccine candidates in the very early stages of experimentation.

One, developed by James Dale of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, is based on about thirty antigens (30 variants of the M protein, which coats the bacterium defending it from the immune system) and in the first animal studies it gave good protection results against the 30 variants of the bacterium and also against variants with an M protein different from those present in the vaccine.

The other vaccine candidate was developed by Michael Good of Griffith University in Australia and instead takes advantage of the “conserved” part of the M protein, i.e. the protein portion found in all the different strains of strep A. This vaccine will soon enter a small trial pilot clinical trial on 20 people in Canada to test its safety. However, Dale explained in the British magazine New Scientist, with vaccine manufacturers reluctant to fund trials (strep is treatable with penicillin and therefore a vaccine is generally considered unprofitable), it is not clear how any success in these small initial trials could lead to the funding of much larger and more costly trials needed to establish efficacy and eventually get the vaccine approved.