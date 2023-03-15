We talked about it with Professor Roberto Cauda, ​​infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome

There is a streptococcal psychosis? A RomaIn particular, pharmacies have been stormed to request swabs and antibiotics against streptococcus. The infection is transmitted by direct contact with secretions from the throat or nose of infected people or with infected skin lesions. And it manifests itself with persistent sore throat, enlarged tonsils with plaque, fever, difficulty swallowing, headache, tiredness, and even vomiting and diarrhea. The problem is that when these symptoms affect one or more children of the same class, the alarm is easily triggered between the parents. In some Roman pharmacies they claim to have done even 20 swabs a day. Many even do-it-yourself and performed by parents on themselves for fear of being infected by their children. As a result, supplies of tampons quickly ran out.

“Group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus infection has always existed,” reassures Professor Roberto Cauda, infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. “I would like to remind you that in the past, in the pre-antibiotic era, streptococcus was often responsible for joint rheumatism and a whole series of diseases with this bacterium in common. Even at the end of the 1970s, in Italy a part of the population showed symptoms of di ‘heart murmur’often an expression of rheumatic carditis, the sign of a previous streptococcal infection when antibiotics were not widespread.

Is running to the pharmacy to buy DIY tampons justified?

“More than doing it yourself, it is useful for the doctor to evaluate the need for a swab and ed avoid self-prescribing. Also because I hope that if one self-administers a swab and verifies that it is positive, inform the doctor and not choose self-treatment ”.

Is strep infection very contagious?

“We are faced with a certainly transmissible pathology that affects above all children and adolescents, but it is not a serious disease. Sore throat is one of the most frequent symptoms. Pain is a sign of inflammation that can involve the pharynx (pharyngitis) or even the tonsils (pharyngotonsillitis). The latter can increase in volume, be red and covered with a whitish material, the so-called ‘plaques’, caused by the reaction of the immune system to the infection. However, plaques are not always synonymous with strep and they can also be the result of viral infections which are more frequent. Therefore, if a child has some of these symptoms, it is absolutely important that he be visited by the doctor, who will evaluate whether or not to have a swab”.

Only if it is positive, then, we proceed to antibiotic therapy.

“Yes, choosing an antibiotic among the beta-lactams, which are derivatives of penicillin, bearing in mind, however, that there is a percentage of people allergic to this class of antibiotics for which other types of drugs must be administered”.