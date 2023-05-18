Streptococcus, peak of cases among the youngest. Florentine pharmacies: “Amoxicillin unobtainable”

Florence, 18 May 2023 – It is now unobtainable: we are talking about theamoxicillin, the antibiotic par excellence, the most used for almost all bacterial infections. The boom in cases of scarlet fever and pharyngitis from streptococcus bacteria in children has meant that the drug is now unobtainable. And now even equivalent medicines are starting to run short. The alarm rises between pediatricians and parents.

For their part, pharmacists go the extra mile. But it is by no means simple. “Currently all over the national circuit 3696 products are missing – says Leonardo Azzerlini of the Santissima Annunziata pharmacy -. Amoxicillin is especially scarce. We are facing a peak of strep among children, most likely linked to the fact that contact with classic germs was lacking during the pandemic and, therefore, there was a lowering of defenses “. So, amoxicillin comes by dropper and all the pharmacies are doing it stock of generic. But even here it is not simple. Many companies do not send products due to problems in the production line. “I sold 60 generics in seven days. Never happened”, continues Azzerlini, who managed to make a good supply of Augmentin syrup.

“We too have Augmentin – says Maria Vannuzzi, retail director of Afam – municipal pharmacies of Florence -. Amoxicillin, an oral suspension for children, is instead very difficult to find. Our pharmacists work hard every day to get products from wholesalers, but it’s really complicated”.

Then there are absurd situations. The pharmacists say: “Sometimes it’s not the products that are missing, but the accessories. An example? Physiological water would be there but the ‘rubber’ necessary to take it is not found. They only make it in Vietnam. Also the caps are missing, produced by only two companies in the world, we are right at the paradox”. All that remains is to hope for the rapid arrival of the warm season, for many reasons.