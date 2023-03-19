Streptococcus. The request for swabs in Italian pharmacies has grown, also thanks to the flu symptoms which could arouse suspicion, albeit not with the rhythm of swabs for the diagnosis of Covid. One of the reasons is also that “the citizen has now learned to use these tools to avoid the use of an antibiotic when it is not the case,” said the president of Fedefarma, Marco Cossolo. In particular in the capital there is a boom of infections. But what do we know? How to behave when children show sore throat?

Streptococcus, children’s infections: record of infections in Rome. Pediatricians: “Healthy carriers should not take antibiotics”