Stress and depression: European research reveals the causes

by Romina Ferrante

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the DonnaClick channel! Sign up by clicking here!

JOIN

Lo stress and the depression are two mental health issues affecting an increasing number of people around the world, particularly after the pandemic. In recent years, the scientific community has wondered about the main causes of these disorders, in order to find new prevention and treatment strategies.

According to scholars, the triggering factors of stress and depression are different: elements of a genetic nature, social causes, traumas suffered, use of drugs or substances or the presence of previous pathologies.

Recently, research has provided important information on the causes of stress and depression, opening up new perspectives for addressing these issues.

Stress and depression: what they are

Work pressures and high levels of competition, as well as increasing job flexibility, growing economic disparity and dysfunctional family relationships all contribute to a deep sense of insecurity and hence a greater likelihood of experiencing stress. But what is stress?

Lo stress is a psycho-physical response that includes three phases: thealarm (the individual perceives a sense of overwhelm in front of some tasks or specific situations), the resistence (adaptation to new challenges) and theexhaustion (when every form of defense falls and the typical symptoms of stress are felt such as headache, dizziness, loss of appetite, excessive sweating and difficulty falling asleep).

The situation becomes critical when it stress becomes chronic and, therefore, the exposure to the stimulus extends over the long term.

Depression can result from distressing events, early trauma, abuse or neglect and is characterized by the severe malaise felt by the sufferer, loss of desire to carry out activities, low self-esteem and difficulty concentrating. The condition can also lead to tachycardia, muscle aches and headaches.

Some people may be genetically more susceptible to mood disorders, increasing their risk of developing depression under certain circumstances. In many cases a crucial factor is constituted by the neurochemical dysfunctions in the brain. People with depression have impaired functioning of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which play an important role in regulating mood. These neurochemical dysfunctions can contribute to the onset of depression and influence the response to pharmacological treatments.

Research

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Karolinska Institutet of Stockholm, published in the magazine “Nature Neuroscience”, identified new elements on these pathologies, emphasizing the centrality of a group of neurons in the manifestation of negative thoughtsrelated to chronic stress and depression.

The researchers based their study on an animal model by mapping the cells of the nervous system, using cutting-edge tools such as Patch-seqthanks to which it was possible to monitor the neuronal pathway of the brain, starting from the hypothalamus up to the habenula.

In this way, the researchers were able to investigate the behavior and reactions of the animals after they were allowed to enter a room.

What emerged from the investigation

During the experiment, the animals in which the pathway was activated earlier showed a tendency not to want to enter the room, although there were no specific reasons for such fear.

The results of the research have shown how the neurons associated with negative thoughts, which cause disorders such as chronic stress, are in turn linked to estrogen.

This explains why women are more sensitive to stress. In the female specimens who faced tense situations during the experiment, the response lasted longer than in the male ones.

The senior author of the research, Konstantinos Meletissaid it is currently unclear how the neurons responsible for negative thoughts and resulting chronic stress are activated.

The relevant aspect according to the researcher is the way we think and since every day we produce an infinite number of thoughts that shape our reality, the next step will be to “understand how negative signals are created in the brain” so as to identify the mechanisms behind affective diseases such as depression and to develop new drugs to treat such pathologies.

Photos from depositphotos.com

Related articles





“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

