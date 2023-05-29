Home » Stress and depression, the cause could be in these deficiencies: the substances that must never be missing in our body
Stress and depression, the cause could be in these deficiencies: the substances that must never be missing in our body

Stress and depression, the cause could be in these deficiencies: the substances that must never be missing in our body

Problems like stress and depression are more common than one might think. Sometimes the cause is not only due to personal problems, but also to food shortages. So pay attention to what you eat.

The society in which we live today subjects us to a series of pressures that can lead us to find it difficult to sustain this situation in the long run. Sometimes we also tend not to be satisfied with what has been done so as not to disappoint those close to us, even though this then leads us to have to account for our minds. We should not be surprised therefore when we reach a point of no return and we are no longer able to know how to move forward.

The consequences of this state of mind can become stress and depression, who can then get stronger if you can’t find a reason to get back up. However, feeling wrong for this is a mistake, indeed it is a problem that is becoming more frequent than one might think.

Many do not know, but there are foods that can help increase stress and depression, on the contrary, often the sensation can also be generated by some deficiencies in the diet. It is therefore good to know if some corrections need to be made.

Stress and Depression: You don’t have to feel different

Admitting that you are in a phase of deep stress and depression may not be easy, especially since it is not so difficult for this to happen. Sometimes a job failure or the end of a sentimental relationship that you cared about is enough to feel inadequate and think that you cannot have any future ahead of you, at least not a particularly rosy one.

The support of loved ones can certainly be helpful, even if often in the most serious cases it may be necessary to start a psychotherapy journey with a professional, thanks to whom it is possible to regain confidence and self-esteem.

What are the foods that must never be missing (tantasalute.it)

There are cases, however, in which everything this may not be caused by a precise negative fact, but by some error in one’s diet. In fact, there are foods that can increase this state of mind and make it more difficult to recover. Knowing what they are can be ideal for trying to partially correct your diet.

  • In the diet of each of us should never be missing B vitamins, useful for the formation of red blood cells and for the functioning of the nervous system, as well as to reduce the risk of stroke. If they are not present in sufficient quantities, our state of mind can suffer: we find them in bananas, seafood, red meats and green leafy vegetables;
  • Folic acid it is not only useful in pregnancy, but can also be a mental health support. To assume it, whole grains, liver, meat, yeast and citrus fruits are fine;
  • Really fundamental then it is zincwhich contributes to formation of neurotransmitters, which help fight bad mood. We find this in dark chocolate, toasted wheat germ, cooked lean beef, pumpkin seeds and spinach;
stress pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds must never be missing to fight stress and depression (tantasalute.it)
  • Several studies have then associated vitamin D deficiency with depression, anxiety, and mood disturbances in the change of seasons. We can integrate it by standing in the sun for at least ten minutes, but also with liver, oily fish, egg yolk and butter. Mental health, as well as memory performance can then be facilitated thanks to seleniumfound in iodine-enriched salt, dried seaweed, canned tuna, potatoes, cranberries, fish sticks, and shrimp;
  • The amino acids they can then reduce the feelings of fear, anxiety, stress and panic attacks; for this reason it would be good to eat lean meat, dairy products and eggs. The moodiness can then be fought thanks to the magnesiumpresent in soy flour, almonds, dried beans, walnuts, chard, spinach, bitter chocolate and bran.
