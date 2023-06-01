Stress can kill you, but with these 5 easy tricks you can eliminate it immediately and save yourself

Here are 5 remedies guaranteed by science to immediately lower stress and return cheerful and energetic.

Stress is a great enemy of our health. The life we ​​lead every day is not usually structured in such a way as to give each task the right amount of time. In fact, we are often in a hurry and above all we feel pressed by deadlines and tasks of various kinds. There are countless studies that underline how today’s world is highly stressful and what is exhausting is also and above all the economic uncertainty. Precisely for this reason there is now insistent talk of the introduction of a Universal Basic Income which promises to be one of the greatest revolutions of the near future.

Stress leads us to sleep badly and not have time for healthy activities such as going to the gym regularly. Some very recent scientific studies are exploring some alternative measures that can allow you to greatly reduce stress and also the symptoms associated with it such as depression, anxiety, irritability and anger. The stress should not be underestimated because over time it wears out the cardiovascular systemreduces the immune system and opens the door to various pathologies.

The immersion reflex and sensory stimulation

Many of us feel particularly stressed but basically don’t know how to manage this condition. The first idea is to try to activate what is called diving reflex. It is a set of reactions affecting the cardiovascular and respiratory systems that take place upon immersion in water. Numerous studies have shown that this physiological response greatly reduces anxiety.

The best way to activate the diving reflex is quite simple because it involves filling a large bowl of ice water and submerging your face for 30 seconds or at least as long as you can. However if you suffer from low blood pressure or if you have other pathologies it is important to seek medical advice first.

Another very useful trick is to experience strong sensations. When we feel stressed and anxious, the mind does nothing but focus attention on the things that bother us the most because we worry about the future or the past. In theory, one could be distracted by watching a film or playing a video game, but almost certainly the mind would return to the most intrusive and annoying thoughts.

Instead, according to scholars a most effective approach is that of a strong source of sensory stimulation. A practical example is that of biting a pepper or sucking a lemon because they are able to activate an important sensory stimulation. Experts point out that driving away a stressful or obsessive thought with another thought is nearly impossible. On the contrary, a marked stimulation of the senses manages to switch off the thought that annoys and stresses us at least for a while and this can be really useful.

Power of fractals

Another way to reduce stress is to spend time outdoors surrounded by nature. But doing this concretely can be complex in our busy days, but research is showing us that exposure to fractals, i.e. complex repeating geometries at various scales can help as well. Basically what would do us good in exposure to nature would be its repetitive geometries at different scales.

Exposure to fractals would have the same beneficial effect but we would benefit from them simply by looking at them on a computer or smartphone screen. The upside is that they would always at our disposal even in times when we have peaks of stress.

Talk to you in the third person

Another good tip is to distance yourself from yourself. If you feel trapped in anxiety and negativity a good method is to talk to yourself in the third person. Basically you should talk about you as if you were a different person in such a way as to distance yourself from your problems as well.

Talking to you as if you were a third person is also useful for finding original solutions, but in this case the effect we are looking for is precisely that of feeling less crushed by problems. Some also talk about imagining oneself as a little grain of sand in the universe to feel one’s problems as negligible and relative.

Yawning: Weird but it works

Another really nice trick but also useful for lowering stress and anxiety is to try to yawn. When you think your brain is about to “melt” a good way to cool it down could be to yawn.

Indeed, recent discoveries have shown that yawning has a very “refreshing” effect on the brain. Clearly you’re thinking that yawning on command isn’t simple yet it’s actually enough watch a video of people yawning to do it ourselves. In fact, yawning is contagious and watching this kind of video can greatly reduce stress. Seeing is believing.

