Dermatitis is an inflammation of the skin which can cause itching, redness, rashes and peeling. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including allergic reactions (allergic dermatitis), irritation from skin care products, skin conditions such as psoriasis, and other medical conditions.

In this article we see the various types of dermatitis, the symptoms, treatments and natural remedies to combat it.

What is dermatitis

Dermatitis is a medical term that describes various types of skin inflammation. It can come in the form of itching, rednessrash or flakingand can be caused by a variety of factors, including allergies, irritations (such as contact dermatitis), skin conditions, and other medical conditions.

This pathology can be an annoying and, in some cases, painful problem, and requires precise treatment that varies according to the triggering cause.

You will need to seek help from a dermatologist who will make an accurate diagnosis of dermatitis and provide you with effective treatment for manage symptoms and prevent further complications.

Causes and types of dermatitis

Dermatitis is a very common condition which can affect the skin of people of all ages, even children.

There is a wide range of causes that can contribute to the development of this disorder:

allergic reactions to skin care products, foods, and environmental causes (such as wind and cold);

psoriasis;

Atopic dermatitis;

Genetic factors: some types of dermatitis can be hereditary;

Lifestyle: Factors such as stress, lack of sleep or an unbalanced diet can make dermatitis symptoms worse.

There are several forms of dermatitis, each of which has distinct symptoms and characteristics. For example, atopic dermatitis it is a common type of dermatitis that often presents with itchy, dry skin and can be associated with allergies and asthma. It occurs when the skin comes into contact with irritants or allergenic substances.

Seborrheic dermatitis it is another common form that affects the scalp and face, causing dandruff and flaking.

The various types of dermatitis are characterized by their own causes and symptoms, which can be summarized as follows:

Type of dermatitis Cause Symptoms From contact Direct contact with allergic and irritant substances Blisters, itching, rash at the contact site Atopic It is suspected to be hereditary Severe itching, erythema, serous vesicles, Seborrheic Unknown but hypothesized an atrophy of the peripheral capillaries caused by the increased level of cortisol and adrenaline secreted for reasons of stress Skin peeling, redness, scabs, itching, hair loss, oily skin Phototossics Ultraviolet rays and sun exposure Hypopigmentation, rash, serous blisters, burning Xerotica Incorrect diet, dehydration, sudden changes in temperature, advanced age Skin dryness and peeling, redness, irritation, itching, cuts Dyshidrosis Allergic problems Numerous serum-filled blisters distributed on fingers and hands, itching, pain, swollen lymph nodes venous venous stasis of the lower limbs Hyperpigmentation and skin thinning, itching, ulceration, numbness and pain in the legs, swelling Erpetiforme related to celiac disease Fiery red blisters filled with fluid, intense itching, diarrhea, abdominal pain, tiredness

Symptoms and diagnosis: how to recognize it

The symptoms of dermatitis are manifold, let’s see the most common:

redness;

itching;

peeling;

swelling;

crust;

blisters;

skin thickening or lichenification.

Chronic dermatitis, for example, often leads to thickening and cracking of the skin. Any type of dermatitis can be complicated by an infection.

The diagnosis will be made by a dermatologist specialist with the following tests:

physical examination;

skin examination;

blood analysis;

biopsy (in some cases).

Through these tests, the specialist will determine what type of dermatitis you suffer from and what is the right treatment to counteract it.

Dermatitis: cures and natural remedies

To prevent dermatitis it is useful to follow these tips:

Purchase certified, quality, hypoallergenic cosmetic products;

Use non-aggressive detergents for daily skin hygiene and cleansing;

Check your diet, taking care to avoid potentially “risky” foods such as strawberries, peaches, peanuts and shellfish;

Prefer clothing in natural fibers such as silk, cotton and linen, while limiting the use of synthetic fabrics such as viscose and polyester.

If the skin rashes I am minorin many cases it may be sufficient to resort to natural remedies to find benefit:

aloe vera gel soothing and calming;

soothing and calming; bicarbonate sodium, indicated for dermatitis and eczema;

sodium, indicated for dermatitis and eczema; apple cider vinegar has excellent antibacterial and antifungal properties;

has excellent antibacterial and antifungal properties; chamomile the cold infusion is an excellent skin pack;

the cold infusion is an excellent skin pack; vitamin C, which helps reduce the risk of skin allergies. Experts recommend a daily intake of 1000 mg of this product in order to bring evident benefits to the skin, nourishing and regenerating the cells.

Treatment of dermatitis mainly depends on the underlying cause. They are usually available special preparations with active ingredients adapted exactly to the needs.

The dermatologist can prescribe ointments or creams with glucocorticoids and calcineurin inhibitors, active ingredients that have a direct action against inflammation.

Treatment of allergic dermatitis includes, among other things, avoiding substances that cause allergies. Oral antihistamines can also help relieve itching through their sedative properties.