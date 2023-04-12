Except when you’re on vacation (and it’s not said), it stress it is often a travel companion in the daily life of millions of people, Italians and non-Italians. It’s one of the most recurring conditions, so much so that sometimes it becomes chronic and continues to affect our health with symptoms that sound like real spies and alarm bells. Let’s discover them together.

Fatigue (chronic)

The signals that our body sends us when it is under pressure are many but among the most common we certainly find a sense of tiredness which becomes a passenger if the stress is not indicatively high and lasting but which can become chronic and we speak of “chronic distress“. Lack of energy and headaches are part of this type of tiredness with our body that can never relax and the search for external elements to try to cheer us up (coffee and caffeine-based drinks). It often happens that at night we sleep little with rest that doesn’t satisfy as it should and the new day doesn’t start auspiciously.

The mood swings

Another index of a stressed person concerns sudden changes in mood together with agitation and frustration with the condition in which one finds oneself. Humanitas experts explain that a pathological condition “ it can lead sufferers to find relief in alcohol, smoking or drug use. Although apparently relaxing, the use of these substances keeps our body in a state of stress, by not providing the relaxation it needs at all.”

Self-isolation

When stress becomes heavy and lasting, it can lead to directly related pathologies ranging from low self-esteem to loneliness, from depression to constant worry: in these cases, individuals tend to avoid moments of sociality, preferring theisolation. The capacity for self-control decreases constantly and consequently the irascibility increases even for the most trivial and trivial reasons.

Some physical symptoms

Up to now we have listed the direct consequences that chronic stress can cause in people but apart from tiredness, in other cases it is more about feelings of psychological discomfort. Our bodyhowever, also recognizes it well with a symptomatology that experts list in some points:

Stomach upset (nausea, diarrhea and constipation)

Heachache

Pains in the muscles

Chest pains and rapid heartbeat

Frequent colds

Ears ringing

Increased sweating

These symptoms, by themselves, can belong to many other diseases but in the context of the state of stress they correspond to a rather frequent clinical picture.

The nocturnal problems

As mentioned, excessive emotional tension causes tiredness that does not even go away at night: it is for this reason that stress also brings with it insomnia e dignification teeth, two symptoms that occur when you sleep. The subject is never able to relax, reaching the REM phase with difficulty with the negative thoughts that cause this type of problem. Finally, in the long list of those suffering from stress we also include dry mouth and swallowing difficulties and a decrease in sexual desire: two apparently unrelated problems but which lead back to the same cause.