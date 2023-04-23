Stress makes you age faster, but regular physical activity makes cellular aging reversible

Experiencing severe stress, such as emergency surgery, pregnancy or a severe form of Covid-19, can cause you to age prematurely: however, this increase in biological age is fortunately reversible.

This is demonstrated by the study conducted on mice and humans, the first to highlight how biological age is something fluid that does not always advance in a linear manner. The results are published in the journal Cell Metabolism by an international research group coordinated by James White of Duke University School of Medicine and Vadim Gladyshev of Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Their work is based on the use of a new generation of ‘epigenetic’ biological clocks which evaluate aging on the basis of the chemical modifications which coat the DNA over time, changing its expression.

Thanks to these molecular tools, they went on to evaluate the fluctuations of thebiological age following highly stressful stimuli. They did it both in people (for example after surgery, pregnancy or a serious Covid-19 infection) and in mice (which, among other experiments, also underwent parabiosis operations, in which two animals of different ages were artificially united for a few months in order to mix their blood).

The results demonstrate that these highly stressful events can increase biological age within a short time (days or months), but the process is transient and can be reversed after a recovery period.

“The finding implies that severe stress increases mortality, at least in part, by increasing biological age,” Gladyshev explains. “This idea immediately suggests that mortality can be decreased by reducing biological age and that the ability to recover from stress can be a determining factor for good aging and longevity. Finally, biological age could be a useful parameter to evaluate physiological stress”.

We all age every day of our lives. But each in a unique way. In fact, there are several factors that influence this process and lifestyle seems to have a great influence on the speed of an inevitable biological decline. In particular, a new study – published in the Journal of Applied Physiology – highlights how physical activity could alter the way we age. Researchers at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana (USA) took into consideration a group of elderly men and women who have been exercising regularly for decades. The aerobic capacities of the active 70-year-olds were found to be significantly better than those of their peers.