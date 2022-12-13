Through the analysis of 63 blood samples, a link was found between the deficiency of a protein, MECP2, and the unleashing of disorders such as anxiety and depression, more present in women (and now we know why).

Anxiety, stress and mental disorders similar have been diagnosed, over the years, with greater frequency in the population female than in the male: it is a fact. Now, however, thanks to the studies conducted by the Higher Institute of Healthwe also know why: the shortage of one protein, MECP2, would in fact more easily trigger the development of pathologies strictly connected to stress and anxiety. This deficiency would be triggered by early stressors in childhoodand would occur more frequently in donne; the very role of this protein, in fact, varies according to gender.

Your browser cannot display this video

Videos of Bianca Bonafede

The discovery of the Higher Institute of Health

Il Reference center for behavioral sciences and mental health of the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) conducted a study, published in the journal Translation Psychiatry, who discovered how to promote the development of diseases and disorders related to stress, anxiety and similar one thinks about it protein, to MECP2 (Methyl-CpG binding protein 2): the presence of this protein in the blood would decrease following the occurrence of traumas, adverse situations and emotional difficulties during early childhood and adolescence. It was already known how negative events in the first years of life could influence the development of psychopathologiesbut now this dynamic can be confirmed and verified by the MECP2 protein, which thus becomes a useful “susceptibility marker to stress”. The experts who collected the data write: “Our study provides new evidence that, in healthy people, reduced peripheral expression of MECP2 is linked to signaling of adverse childhood experiences and the associated increase in levels of anxiety and depression”.

The relationship between trauma, stress and mental disorders

“Because i depressive and anxious traits are key factors which increase the risk of developing psychopathologies, the present results corroborate the hypothesized link between MECP2 levels and susceptibility to stress.” The study involved blood samples from 63 people considered clinically healthy, thanks to which it was discovered that the protein MECP2 is involved in the process that predisposes the individual to the development of psychopathologies, from depression to schizophrenia, from anxiety to bipolar disorder to substance abuse. According to the data collected, between adverse childhood factors and outcomes considered maladaptive of such situations (such as anxiety and depression) and the low level of this protein in the blood, there is a direct link.

Read also:

Higher incidence in the female population



“Importantly, the reported effects were all moderated by gender, suggesting that the role of MECP2 it differs between men and women”, underline the experts and authors of the published study. Obviously, having suffered a trauma is not sufficient to explain the onset of psychopathologies: it is also individual vulnerability that comes into play, i.e. the ability (or otherwise) to react to negative events. But individual vulnerability is affected by the protein MECP2 itself, since it, following adverse events, causes a lasting modification to the genome; this happens more often in sex femalewhich would explain the inclination of women to develop this category of disorders.

Read also:

NEWS

LETTER advice, news, curiosities and much more! news-letter-section “>

Anxiety and stress according to WHO



While the Higher Institute for Health explains that “further studies aimed at deepening the mechanisms underlying this association will be able to reveal new targets for the implementation of personalized preventive interventions”, l’Oms takes stock of the situation on the casuistry of psychopathologies in the world. In general, already after the first year of pandemic since Covid-19, the phenomena of anxiety and depression have increased by 25% and, according to the study Global Burden of Diseasethe psychological effects of the pandemic have mainly spilled over on women and young people.