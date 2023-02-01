That the warm-up, or warm-up, if you prefer, is a fundamental phase of physical training, indispensable for preparing the body for efforts and reducing the risk of injury, has been consolidated for some time now and supported by indisputable scientific evidence .

Prepare the body for effort

But how is it more appropriate to warm up? Experts who have studied the matter in depth, and anyone familiar with physical activity or the practice of a sporting discipline, know it well: experts argue that the most effective warm-up is dynamic, i.e. a series of controlled movements, to be performed for about ten to fifteen minutes and performed in such a way as to “prepare” the body for the effort that will follow.

And