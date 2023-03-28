Become more flexible, acquire a graceful, relaxed gait and posture: stretching has many benefits that improve our well-being. When stress arises, muscles do they stiffen, tiredness knocks us down. Let’s stretch ourselves with the advice of Francesca Cazzin, trainer of the Club Ambrosiano in Milan.

postural benefits. Naturally practiced by animals after a period of rest, stretching allows for good muscle preparation. “Before an effort, an effective recovery, but also to make more flexible joints, muscles, tendons, for correct body positions, to chill out with slow, progressive postures, without forcing to avoid getting hurt. In the long run, constant practice drives away chronic pain, ci straightenit makes us gain energy”.

Contraction and relaxation. All muscle groups can benefit from stretching: abs, back, legs, lumbar, pectorals. “The exercises are practiced according to a few simple rules: the muscles contract and relax with movements slow and progressiveaccompanied by a breathing sweet and deep. So we take care of muscles, joints, tendons”.

Athletes and amateurs. Stretching is indicated for athletes, for warming up before physical effort, after exercise to avoid pain. “In the preparation it not only warms the muscle, but it gives it flexibility, prepares it; in recovery contrasts pain in the muscles used. It’s not just the preserve of professional sportsmen: everyone can practice it at home or in the gym, in addition or not to a sport, with or without a coach to fight stiffness, but also rediscover the body”. See also so the subjects (and the world) will say goodbye to the queen

Some home fitness exercises: the trainer recommends. Carpet or mat is fine, but if you have a garden or terrace, it’s better. “Let’s start with exercises of abdominal breathing: we inhale slowly, inflating the belly, then we exhale: it helps to oxygenate the muscles.

. For i quadriceps: lie on your stomach, bend one leg and grab your foot to slowly and gently bring it back towards your buttocks.

. Mposterior usculi of the thigh and back: seated, legs stretched out in front, we bend towards the feet to try to touch them; tiptoe bent towards us.

. Abs and back: lying on your stomach, legs straight and together, hands on the sides of the shoulders, gently lift the chest, arms bent and head back.

Upper limbs: Sitting cross-legged, fingers together behind the lower back, palms together, arms straight up. All of these exercises stretch muscles, tendons and ligaments.