Strict on light cannabis, sale to minors prohibited

Government squeeze on light cannabis: taxation as for cigarettes, introduction of an authorization regime by the Customs Agency for marketing and ban on sales to under18s. These are some of the measures envisaged by a government amendment to the tax delegation filed in the Finance Committee of the Chamber. It is planned to establish “a taxation regime for the parts of cultivated hemp” to be used in “smoke or inhalation products”, assimilating the tax regime to that of smoking or inhalation products. Its marketing is mainly limited to “retails of monopoly goods” or specialized points of sale with a license for the sale of monopoly goods. Prohibition of distance selling, vending machines and advertising.

The marketing and sale can only take place through “authorised tax warehouses”, with the provision of “special supervisory measures” for tax warehouses authorized to manufacture. The same smoking ban in force for cigarettes has been extended to light cannabis: no smoking in closed rooms, in open areas near schools and hospitals and in restaurants. “To protect the health of consumers”, the government amendment to the tax delegation also requires that products containing cannabis, as with other products for smoking or inhalation, carry warning labels on the health risks associated with consumption.

