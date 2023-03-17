The groups that need special protection also include the medical staff in emergency care. This includes doctors, nurses, assistants and everyone who provides medical care in an emergency. Be it in ambulances at night or at the weekend, in emergency rooms in clinics or care centers or be it in the emergency service at home with those in need of help or in a home. Everywhere, medical staff are exposed to special situations outside of regular practice or ward operations. It is particularly exposed, endangered and also particularly worthy of protection in the general and individual interest.

These different situations of medical care, which cannot wait, have one thing in common, namely often a lack of clarity and increased pressure to make decisions and take action under difficult conditions. The resources in the emergency service are naturally lower than in normal care, after all emergencies should be treated and not all, ie not those who could wait until the regular service starts again. On the other hand, there is a large increase in demand. Stress and hectic pace are just as common as high-frequency use, excited people looking for help and companions.