Stringy and tasty pizza or rich and tasty hamburger? Watch out for the answer, find out who you really are!

When you dine out, are you teamed with stringy, savory pizza or rich, flavorful burgers? Your choice could say a lot about you!

We know it, it’s not easy to choose between pizza and hamburger, we are in fact talking about two of the comfort foods par excellence. When you don’t feel like cooking, you’re in a hurry, you’re sad or you still want to celebrate an important milestone or an anniversary, a daisy and a cheeseburger always make an appearance. And rightly so.

However, in your heart, surely you have a preference, something that makes you lean more towards one than the other. And in that simple but significant choice, who you really are is hidden. Well then, don’t think too much about it, follow your instincts and test yourself with our test. Pizza and burgers will have no more secrets for you!

The time has come to make your choice: which do you prefer between pizza and hamburger?

Answering our test is very simple and intuitive. Indeed, it will be enough for you choose what you absolutely prefer between pizza and burgers or what you order in most takeaway and restaurant cases, then read the corresponding profile. You will be speechless!

PIZZA

Good, genuine and that makes everyone agree, if you have chosen pizza then it means that you are one solar person, cheerful and always in a good mood. In short, you rarely get angry or lose your temper and everyone appreciates you for this incredible inner calm of yours, which shouldn’t be scratched or prodded more than necessary though. The fact that you are mild-mannered and always available certainly does not imply that others can underestimate you or take you too little seriously. You know what your worth is and you defend who you are always and anyway, keep it up!

HAMBURGER

Greasy, delicious and over the top, if you can’t resist the call of the hamburger at the restaurant, then it means you’re a bubbly person, always in a hurry and a little excited. For you boredom does not exist, you consider it a real state of malaise, that’s why you always have fun and never miss an opportunity to party, even if the next day a long day at the office awaits you. Not living for yourself is one of the greatest sins and you always want to give the right value to moments that must be unique and unrepeatable, just like you!