Nails can reflect our general health, a sign that should not be underestimated are the vertical white streaks.

The hands are an important part of the body, used every day for various functions, which we try to make more beautiful by taking care of the nails, covering them with nail polish and gel.

What very few imagine is that the nails, in reality, should be left uncovered or in any case observed carefully. If not treated enough, in fact, signals on the health of the organism can appear on their surface. What are they and what do they mean?

Striated nails, what does our body want to tell us?

Often, small changes or visible marks on the nails can indicate the presence of a dysfunction or a health problem in our body. A common example is when the nails have vertical lines that can indicate the presence of a thyroid dysfunction.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck. This gland is responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism and various bodily functions. When the thyroid gland isn’t working properly, it can cause a variety of symptoms, including hair loss, weight gain, fatigue, feeling cold, and even vertical lines on the nails.

What do streaked nails mean and the risks they face (tantasalute.it)

The vertical lines on the nails, known as longitudinal striae or furrows, may appear as small ripples along the entire length of the nail. This sign can be an indicator of a nutrient deficiency o one metabolic disorderlike a thyroid dysfunction.

It is important to note that vertical lines on nails can also be caused by other factors such asaging, nail trauma, skin diseases or results of a past illness. However, the presence of the symptoms described above associated with the appearance of marks on the nails should lead to further investigation of the situation by consulting a doctor or endocrinologist.

The solution to address these symptoms and promote thyroid health may be through nutrition. There are certain foods that can provide essential nutrients for the thyroid and improve its functionality.

The Brazil nuts they are a great food to include in your thyroid diet. These nuts are rich in selenium, an essential mineral for thyroid health. Selenium helps convert thyroid hormones into an active form in the body and supports metabolism regulation. Adding some Brazil nuts to your daily diet can benefit thyroid health. Another food that may be beneficial to the thyroid is l’avocado. Avocados are a source of healthy fats, including oleic acid, which can support thyroid function. In addition, avocado provides vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects body cells and the thyroid from free radical damage. Why avocado is great for thyroid health (tantasalute.it)The beef broth is a source of iodinean important mineral for the production of thyroid hormones. Iodine plays a vital role in optimal thyroid function. Be sure to use homemade or organic beef stock to avoid unwanted chemicals egg they are also important for thyroid health, as they are rich in nutrients such as iodine, selenium e zinc. These nutrients can help balance the levels of thyroid hormones in the body. Lastly, oily fish like the salmon not sardine sthey are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote overall health of the body, including thyroid function. These fatty acids are also potent anti-inflammatories, which can help reduce inflammation associated with thyroid disorders.